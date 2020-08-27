 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TKA hopes for big bounce in 2020
0 comments
TKA Football

TKA hopes for big bounce in 2020

Only $5 for 5 months
TKA FOOTBALL PHOTO BY MATTHEW CHRISTIAN.jpg

Garrison Fields returns for his sophomore season as The King's Academy's quarterback.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN/MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — The King’s Academy football coach Keith Rogers hopes for brighter days ahead.

He sure sounded positive while talking about the Lions’ upcoming season.

“I think we have a good group of boys, we really do,” Rogers said. “I like where we’re at. I think their exceptions are where they need to be.”

And those exceptions are centered on earning more victories.

Since Rogers took over as the Lions coach in 2013, his program has yet to attain a winning record. During the past seven years, TKA has gone 7-52.

But when a coach is trying to build a program, small steps are just as important as the giant ones. With that in mind going into tonight’s season opener against Thomas Academy (7:30 p.m.), the Lions hope to win their first home opener under Rogers.

“There’s a little bit of that unknown because we don’t have film of the other team, but we’re all in the same boat,” Rogers said. “We’ll all go out and do our best.”

This will also be the first chance for football teams to make contact with someone from another team, as jamborees and scrimmages were canceled.

OFFENSE

One of the Lions’ prime assets will be in the trenches as three starters return on the offensive line: Kolby Rogers (center), and Curtis Appel (right tackle) and C.J. Clarke (left tackle).

Kolby is Keith Rogers’ son.

“He’s just stepped up his leadership role and has helped us by being that anchor there in the middle,” Keith Rogers said.

At quarterback, sophomore Garrison Fields returns after starting as a freshman.

“I’m excited about his growth with a year’s experience, already,” Rogers said. “His biggest leap has been in decision making. He doesn’t force passes when they’re not there. And in practice, his process of making better reads has greatly improved.”

Fields’ prime target appears to be Trevor Milliken.

“He played the majority of our snaps last year at that position,” Rogers said. “He has good speed and is expected to be the leader of our receiver corps.”

Thomas Woods is also expected to be one of Fields’ targets.

Ben Harris, meanwhile, is projected to be TKA’s lead running back.

DEFENSE

Carter Fox returns at defensive tackle, and the linebacking corps will return Clarke and Harris.

“Ben and C.J. will key on stopping the run. That’s what we’ve asked them to do,” Rogers said. “Take on blocks and stop the run.”

Woods and Milliken, meanwhile, are projected to control the secondary with Milliken being the ball hawk.

“Trevor is our cornerback and does a great job of finding the ball if they throw it to his side,” Rogers said.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Nathan Watson will handle field goals, as Rogers said his range is strong from 30 yards in.

“He can go a bit farther, but he’s smooth from 30,” Rogers said.

And Clarke will be punter, averaging 35 to 40 yards with strong hang time during practice.

TKA AND DILLON CHRISTIAN CAPSULES

THE KING'S ACADEMY

LIONS

COACH: Keith Rogers (eighth year at TKA, 7-52)

2019 RECORD: 2-8 overall; 2-4 SCISA Region 1A

2020 SCHEDULE

Tonight vs. Thomas Sumter Academy

Sept. 11 vs. Pee Dee Academy

Sept. 18 vs. Carolina Academy

Sept. 25 at Calhoun Academy

Oct. 2 vs. St. John’s Christian Academy

Oct. 9 at Christian Academy

Oct. 16 vs. Williamsburg Academy

Oct. 23 vs. Lee Academy

Oct. 30 at Dillon Christian

TOP RETURNERS: Ben Harris (Senior 5'8" 210 LB); Curtis Appel (Senior 5'9" 200 OL); Thomas Woods (Senior 5'9" 170 WO/LB); Kolby Rogers (Senior 5'7" 210 OL).

KEY LOSSES: Nine seniors some have been starts for 4 years

COACH’S QUOTE: “The key to our season this year will be staying together and getting better every day. We have some key returners that we will lean on heavy early, while we get some of our younger players to contribute. We hope to build off making our first postseason game last year.”

DILLON CHRISTIAN SCHOOL WARRIORS

COACH: Christian Wolfe (64-44, 10 years)

2019 RECORD: 4-7, 3-2 SCISA Region I-A

2020 SCHEDULE:

Friday vs. Florence Christian

Sept. 4 at St. John’s Christian

Sept. 11 at Thomas Sumter Academy

Sept. 18 vs. Calhoun Academy

Sept. 25 vs. Carolina Academy

Oct. 2 vs. Lee Academy

Oct. 9 at Williamsburg Academy

Oct. 16 at Pee Dee Academy

Oct. 23 at Christian Academy

Oct. 30 vs. The King’s Academy

KEY RETURNERS: Austin Heasley (Sr. QB/WR/LB, 5-10, 165); Caleb Boykin (Sr. OL/DL, 6-1, 220); Adam Norman (Sr. WR/DB, 6-1, 175); Gabe Boykin (Sr. OL/DL, 5-10, 200)

KEY LOSSES: Daniel Camp, Barnes Causey, Jacob Dubose, Walt Bailey

COACH’S QUOTE: “We have a chance to be very competitive with what we have coming back and a few new players. We just need to figure out where everyone best suits the team and gel together. We look forward to challenging for the region and state title.”

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

An eight-time APSE national award winner, Scott recently authored his first book,"70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." In college, Scott played on a tennis scholarship,

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert