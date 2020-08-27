TKA hopes for big bounce in 2020

FLORENCE, S.C. — The King’s Academy football coach Keith Rogers hopes for brighter days ahead.
He sure sounded positive while talking about the Lions’ upcoming season.
“I think we have a good group of boys, we really do,” Rogers said. “I like where we’re at. I think their exceptions are where they need to be.”
And those exceptions are centered on earning more victories.
Since Rogers took over as the Lions coach in 2013, his program has yet to attain a winning record. During the past seven years, TKA has gone 7-52.
But when a coach is trying to build a program, small steps are just as important as the giant ones. With that in mind going into tonight’s season opener against Thomas Academy (7:30 p.m.), the Lions hope to win their first home opener under Rogers.
“There’s a little bit of that unknown because we don’t have film of the other team, but we’re all in the same boat,” Rogers said. “We’ll all go out and do our best.”
This will also be the first chance for football teams to make contact with someone from another team, as jamborees and scrimmages were canceled.
OFFENSE
One of the Lions’ prime assets will be in the trenches as three starters return on the offensive line: Kolby Rogers (center), and Curtis Appel (right tackle) and C.J. Clarke (left tackle).
Kolby is Keith Rogers’ son.
“He’s just stepped up his leadership role and has helped us by being that anchor there in the middle,” Keith Rogers said.
At quarterback, sophomore Garrison Fields returns after starting as a freshman.
“I’m excited about his growth with a year’s experience, already,” Rogers said. “His biggest leap has been in decision making. He doesn’t force passes when they’re not there. And in practice, his process of making better reads has greatly improved.”
Fields’ prime target appears to be Trevor Milliken.
“He played the majority of our snaps last year at that position,” Rogers said. “He has good speed and is expected to be the leader of our receiver corps.”
Thomas Woods is also expected to be one of Fields’ targets.
Ben Harris, meanwhile, is projected to be TKA’s lead running back.
DEFENSE
Carter Fox returns at defensive tackle, and the linebacking corps will return Clarke and Harris.
“Ben and C.J. will key on stopping the run. That’s what we’ve asked them to do,” Rogers said. “Take on blocks and stop the run.”
Woods and Milliken, meanwhile, are projected to control the secondary with Milliken being the ball hawk.
“Trevor is our cornerback and does a great job of finding the ball if they throw it to his side,” Rogers said.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Nathan Watson will handle field goals, as Rogers said his range is strong from 30 yards in.
“He can go a bit farther, but he’s smooth from 30,” Rogers said.
And Clarke will be punter, averaging 35 to 40 yards with strong hang time during practice.
