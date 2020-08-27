TKA hopes for big bounce in 2020

FLORENCE, S.C. — The King’s Academy football coach Keith Rogers hopes for brighter days ahead.

He sure sounded positive while talking about the Lions’ upcoming season.

“I think we have a good group of boys, we really do,” Rogers said. “I like where we’re at. I think their exceptions are where they need to be.”

And those exceptions are centered on earning more victories.

Since Rogers took over as the Lions coach in 2013, his program has yet to attain a winning record. During the past seven years, TKA has gone 7-52.

But when a coach is trying to build a program, small steps are just as important as the giant ones. With that in mind going into tonight’s season opener against Thomas Academy (7:30 p.m.), the Lions hope to win their first home opener under Rogers.

“There’s a little bit of that unknown because we don’t have film of the other team, but we’re all in the same boat,” Rogers said. “We’ll all go out and do our best.”

This will also be the first chance for football teams to make contact with someone from another team, as jamborees and scrimmages were canceled.

OFFENSE