TKA student-athletes enjoy mission of helping others

Carter Fox, a junior who plays football and soccer and has been helping OM Ships as part of TKA since the sixth grade, agrees.

“It’s just a good feeling to get out in the community and give back,” Fox said. “You’re out there doing stuff for others that — if you were in their position — you would appreciate it if they were doing this for you.”

After boxing an estimated 90 books to that point, Fox talked more about how cathartic volunteer work can be.

“To help others, that makes you feel even better,” he said.

Lions athletic director/football coach Keith Rogers could not be prouder.

“Our opportunities to help were delayed because of COVID-19, so this is our first day getting out to help,” Rogers said. “We have volunteers at different places like here and House of Hope. We try to help out at as many places as we can.”

With that in mind, OM Ships volunteer coordinator Joye Allen said more volunteers are encouraged.

“We need volunteers very desperately because a lot of our international folks who normally come here to help can’t right now because of COVID-19,” she said. “Even if volunteers can come for one afternoon to help, that would help us so much.

“We also have a ‘Community Saturday’ on the first Saturday of each month, from 9 a.m. until noon here,” she added. “We could use your help.”

