TKA's Trotter Scearce signs with Coker
Soccer

TKA's Trotter Scearce signs with Coker

FLORENCE, S.C. – Trotter Scearce was one of The King’s Academy’s key players while the Lions won the 2019 SCISA Class 2A state soccer crown.

He hopes for even more memories in college after signing a letter of intent to play his favorite sport at Coker.

“Their coaching staff there has a plan in place for what they want to do. When I went on my visit there, I was impressed by their plan and wanted to buy into that,” Scearce said.

This spring, Scearce hopes to be part of another TKA state champion. But he’ll always have 2019 as a memory, for certain.

“Winning state here is by far my best memory in high school,” Scearce said. “We worked so hard for so long to achieve that. And to finally achieve that, that meant the world.”

TROTTER SCEARCE

Scearce
Prep Sports Writer

An eight-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, including 3 for 1st place since moving to Florence in 2015.

