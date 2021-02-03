TKA's Trotter Scearce signs with Coker

FLORENCE, S.C. – Trotter Scearce was one of The King’s Academy’s key players while the Lions won the 2019 SCISA Class 2A state soccer crown.

He hopes for even more memories in college after signing a letter of intent to play his favorite sport at Coker.

“Their coaching staff there has a plan in place for what they want to do. When I went on my visit there, I was impressed by their plan and wanted to buy into that,” Scearce said.

This spring, Scearce hopes to be part of another TKA state champion. But he’ll always have 2019 as a memory, for certain.

“Winning state here is by far my best memory in high school,” Scearce said. “We worked so hard for so long to achieve that. And to finally achieve that, that meant the world.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.