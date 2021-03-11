Tony Gainey earns 200th win as Hartsville's Baseball coach

“Ashanti came through big time,” Gainey said. “But credit the guys in front of him, too, to get out in front against the pitcher. Cam wasn’t as sharp as he has been, but he was good enough, and Harrison came in and finished it up with his little trickery, I guess you could call it. And we got the job done. I’m as proud as I can be.”

The Panthers’ biggest threat was in the top of the fourth. With two outs and two runners on, Red Fox left fielder Roddi Morris got the ball to catcher Collin Reason just in time to tag Adam Janack out at the plate to end the inning.

Carolina Forest also threatened in the top of the seventh, but the Panthers’ Garrett Ward was caught stealing third to end the game.

“It’s amazing to get it at this place,” Gainey said of this tournament, one of the state’s most prestigious. “The only better place to have gotten it, better than here, would have been at Kelleytown. I think I got my first win at Blythewood, my 100th at Marlboro County, and then the 200th at this place. This place is so great.”

There was little fanfare once Thursday’s game ended, other than Gainey applauding his team’s win. But for a coach who himself has coached Hartsville to two state runner-up finishes (2014, ’15), he knows there are other games ahead.