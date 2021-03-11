Tony Gainey earns 200th win as Hartsville's Baseball coach

GEORGETOWN, S.C. — There was joy in Georgetown for Hartsville baseball coach Tony Gainey.
After waiting almost a year to earn his 200th win, because of the pandemic, his Red Foxes accomplished that goal Thursday with a 3-0 win against Carolina Forest in the IP Classic, at Mike Johnson Park.
“It means a lot because I think about all the guys I’ve had that has played for me and helped me get those wins. They are just great assistant coaches and great mentors, from Jimmy White to Corey Lewis,” Gainey said. “Those are just guys that I learned from. I wasn’t a baseball coach; I was a football guy. But I loved baseball, and being around (White) and learning from him, and being with (Lewis) when we won state (in 2007).
Gainey also won state, in 1981, playing catcher under White.
“Looking back just makes it fun,” added Gainey, whose team was 5-0 when last season was canceled. “I haven’t pitched or thrown a ball in 30 years. But they love the game, they love to play, and it’s a good feeling. I’m not going to lie to you. I’m not going to sugarcoat it. It’s a great feeling, it really is.”
Ashanti McFarland accounted for the Red Foxes’ three runs, with an RBI single in the first inning, and a two-run triple in the third.
Winning pitcher Cam Cannarella went five innings, striking out seven batters. Then Harrison Moore went the final two to pick up the save.
“Ashanti came through big time,” Gainey said. “But credit the guys in front of him, too, to get out in front against the pitcher. Cam wasn’t as sharp as he has been, but he was good enough, and Harrison came in and finished it up with his little trickery, I guess you could call it. And we got the job done. I’m as proud as I can be.”
The Panthers’ biggest threat was in the top of the fourth. With two outs and two runners on, Red Fox left fielder Roddi Morris got the ball to catcher Collin Reason just in time to tag Adam Janack out at the plate to end the inning.
Carolina Forest also threatened in the top of the seventh, but the Panthers’ Garrett Ward was caught stealing third to end the game.
“It’s amazing to get it at this place,” Gainey said of this tournament, one of the state’s most prestigious. “The only better place to have gotten it, better than here, would have been at Kelleytown. I think I got my first win at Blythewood, my 100th at Marlboro County, and then the 200th at this place. This place is so great.”
There was little fanfare once Thursday’s game ended, other than Gainey applauding his team’s win. But for a coach who himself has coached Hartsville to two state runner-up finishes (2014, ’15), he knows there are other games ahead.
Bigger games, and even bigger goals to achieve.
But on Thursday, Gainey aimed to spend that day celebrating Win No. 200.
“I’m going to get some barbecue chicken, get on the bus and go back to Hartsville, and we’re going to come back tomorrow night and try to get win No. 201,” Gainey said.
CF 000 000 0—0 5 2
H 102 000 x—3 5 1
WP—Cam Cannarella (5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 2 BB). LP — Luke Janack (3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 1 BB). S — Harrison Moore (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB).
LEADING HITTERS — H: Ashanti McFarland 2-3, 3B, 3 RBI; Cannarella 1-3, 2B.
RECORD: H 1-0.
NEXT GAME: Hartsville plays Georgetown at 7 p.m. Friday at Mike Johnson Park.