Top-ranked Myrtle Beach gets last score in offensive slugfest vs. Hartsville

“We had some mistakes that were very costly – fumble the ball on the 10-yard line, and there were some other things, too,” Calabrese said. “Offensive penalties that backed us up; we had a personal foul when they were coming in … just little things like that keep holding us back from really hitting our peak and being who we can be as a football team.”

The fumble on the 10 came on a muffed catch attempt on a punt and led to a Myrtle Beach TD soon after. The Red Foxes also fumbled late in the third quarter as they were driving for the potential go-ahead score.

It was moments like that where the flow of the game shifted, Calabrese said. Neither team ever got up by more than one score, so every possession was meaningful.

“We just couldn’t get off the field when we needed to, and we kind of lost serve,” Calabrese said. “In a serve-and-volley game, you’ve got to convert on everything, and you can’t let things go like that.”

The game was tied after each quarter – 7-7, 21-21 and 28-28. The Seahawks grabbed the early lead in the fourth quarter on Cam Ward’s 4-yard run, but the extra point attempt was botched, opening the door for Hartsville.