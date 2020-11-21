Total team effort in 2nd half vaults Lamar into Class A upper-state final

Lamar’s second-half surge, however, has been the trend this season.

“I told them at halftime we’ve been a second-half team all year. I don’t want to be a second-half team, I want us to be a whole-game team,” Wilkes said. “And then I told them what we had to do. I told them we were going to go down the field and score. I knew we could score with anybody. We were then going to get a three-and-out (it was actually a failed fourth-down conversion). And then, we’re going to score again, and we’re going to control the game from there. And that’s pretty much exactly what happened. I’m proud of them.

“But we’re going to have to play better in the first half next week, for sure.”

Dolford had a lot to do with that as he scored three of his four touchdowns after halftime and finished with 230 yards total offense (100 receiving on two catches). He even recovered a fumble by game’s end.