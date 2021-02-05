TreQuan Scott's 3-pointer sparks Darlington boys past Wilson

FLORENCE, S.C. — TreQuan Scott's 3-pointer sparked a 16-2 Darlington run that set the stage for the Falcons' 44-32 win at Wilson on Friday night.

With the Region 6-4A tournament starting Tuesday, this was just the win Falcons coach Anthony Heilbronn wanted.

“Hopefully, we can go and compete next week and represent our school well,” Heilbronn said.

The game was at tied at 24 before that.

After back-to-back baskets by the Tigers' Josh Green capped a Wilson comeback to tie it at 24 late in the third quarter, the Falcons found Scott at the right perimeter for what amounted to the game's biggest basket.

“We needed that basket, big,” Heilbronn said. “We probably went four or five minutes without scoring. Then, (Scott) hit that 3. Those first three minutes (of the third quarter), we didn’t respond. And then, (Scott) answered, and we just kind of rolled from there.”

Scott got open, and he knew the slump his team was in at the time.

“We had to score,” Scott said. “(Wilson) had been stopping us, and they were coming back. I had to hit something.”

Once he did, everything changed.