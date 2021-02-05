TreQuan Scott's 3-pointer sparks Darlington boys past Wilson

FLORENCE, S.C. — TreQuan Scott's 3-pointer sparked a 16-2 Darlington run that set the stage for the Falcons' 44-32 win at Wilson on Friday night.
With the Region 6-4A tournament starting Tuesday, this was just the win Falcons coach Anthony Heilbronn wanted.
“Hopefully, we can go and compete next week and represent our school well,” Heilbronn said.
The game was at tied at 24 before that.
After back-to-back baskets by the Tigers' Josh Green capped a Wilson comeback to tie it at 24 late in the third quarter, the Falcons found Scott at the right perimeter for what amounted to the game's biggest basket.
“We needed that basket, big,” Heilbronn said. “We probably went four or five minutes without scoring. Then, (Scott) hit that 3. Those first three minutes (of the third quarter), we didn’t respond. And then, (Scott) answered, and we just kind of rolled from there.”
Scott got open, and he knew the slump his team was in at the time.
“We had to score,” Scott said. “(Wilson) had been stopping us, and they were coming back. I had to hit something.”
Once he did, everything changed.
“It gave us that energy,” Heilbronn said. “It energized the bench. The coaching staff got more into our guys, and it gave us that nudge we needed to finish.”
Wilson turned the ball over on its ensuing possession, leading to a Davion Bowens free throw to make it 28-24 going into the final quarter.
A Deuce Hudson layup, followed by a Bowens tip-in, gave the Falcons a 32-24 lead with 6:30 left in the game, and a Hudson layup off another Tiger turnover gave Darlington a 34-24 advantage. Hudson finished with 13 points, followed by Scott with 10.
“(Scott) gave us our momentum back,” Hudson said.
A Zandae Butler layup with 4:32 left accounted for Wilson's first points of the fourth quarter.
By then, the Falcons (6-3) had momentum and kept it, as their lead grew as large as 14 on a couple of occasions in the second half. It was a flurry of points that counted a furious charge that Wilson made to get back into the contest in the third quarter.
After trailing by as many as 16 in the second quarter, Wilson got within 24-16 by halftime. Then, a Butler layup and putback narrowed the Falcons' lead to 24-20.
But before long, Darlington was about to pull away for good.
“It’s a big statement win,” Hudson said. “It’s huge momentum going into the region tournament. This is what we wanted, this is what we needed: A big win at our rival, Wilson.”
Butler finished with 11 points for Wilson (3-1).