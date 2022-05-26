Trey Woodberry hired as Hannah-Pamplico's baseball coach

PAMPLICO, S.C. -- Trey Woodberry has been selected as the next varsity head baseball coach for Hannah-Pamplico High School.

Woodberry has taught art, driver education, and physical education throughout South Carolina since 1995. For more than 25 years, Woodberry has served as an athletic director and head coach in both baseball and football. Woodberry has coached in playoff, region, and state championship games.

Woodberry has been named Region 6-AAAA Football Coach of the Year twice in 2011 and 2012, 2011 South Carolina Lower State Football Coach of the Year, and coached in both the 2012 North/South All-Star Football Game and the 2014 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas while being West Florence's football coach. In addition, Woodberry was also selected Region 6-AAAA Athletic Director of the Year in 2016 (he added athletic director to his duties in June 2014).

Woodberry resigned from both of those posts at West Florence in 2018, and started at Hannah-Pamplico as a football assistant in 2018-19.

Woodberry holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Francis Marion University, where he was a member of the Patriots' baseball team.

For Hannah-Pamplico baseball, Woodberry replaces Hal Lambert, who coached the Raiders to the 2018 Class A state final, also guided his team to five straight district playoff crowns (2015-2019).

Lambert's past stops include being baseball coach at Mullins.