Trey Woodberry's civil lawsuit against F1S, Wymbs 'resolved'

FLORENCE, S.C. – Former West Florence football coach/athletic director Trey Woodberry’s lawsuit against Florence One Schools and Kelvin Wymbs has been “resolved,” according to J. Jakob Kennedy, Woodberry’s lawyer.

Woodberry, who was hired Thursday as Hannah-Pamplico’s baseball coach, filed his suit in summer 2019. In the suit he accused the district of defamation, and Wymbs, a former West Florence interim principal, of civil conspiracy.

“The matter has been resolved. I can’t talk about it further,” Kennedy emailed the Morning News. “Mr. Woodberry, likewise, has no statement about the final resolution of this matter.”

According to a May 13 court document from the case, it read, "…. all claims of all parties are hereby dismissed with prejudice (this matter is concluded and cannot be refiled), and each party shall bear its own attorneys' fees and expenses."

Kennedy would not confirm whether this meant Woodberry received a financial settlement.

This is the exact ruling which ended a similar lawsuit by another former West Florence coach against F1S and Wymbs, which concluded in late December 2019. Former West Florence boys’ basketball coach Pete Ellis confirmed to the Morning News his case indeed ended in a financial settlement.

In Ellis’ complaint filed on Oct. 24, 2018, he alleged that the school district defamed him, that the district tortiously interfered with prospective contracts with other school districts and that the district defrauded him and made misrepresentations to him.

Ellis also sued Wymbs for defamation, tortious interference with a contractual relationship and civil conspiracy.

In light of how Woodberry's lawsuit ended in the same manner as Ellis', the Morning News twice last week emailed four questions to F1S, asking for answers in relation to Woodberry's case.

The questions to F1S officials were:

—How was the lawsuit resolved?

—Was there an admission of guilt/responsibility?

—How much money was paid and was it from school funds or from insurance?

—What steps has the system taken to prevent a recurrence of this situation?

System representatives never responded.

Wymbs previously served as the Florence One Schools’ secondary education director and was appointed acting principal of West Florence after Pam Quick resigned as principal on Feb. 23, 2018. Wymbs served as West's acting principal until Matt Dowdell was promoted in April 2018 to be the Knights' full-time principal.

In December 2019, Wymbs was named superintendent of Dorchester School District 4.

It was reported in October 2020 that Wymbs was under investigation for allegedly threatening Dorchester 4 Board Chairman Kenneth Jenkins after accusing him of leaking information to the media following an executive session. This past October, Wymbs resigned from that position.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.