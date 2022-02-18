 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trial date set for Trey Woodberry's lawsuit vs. F1S, Wymbs if no settlement or dismissal is ruled by then
High Schools

Trial date set for Trey Woodberry's lawsuit vs. F1S, Wymbs if no settlement or dismissal is ruled by then

Florence Jamboree West Florence vs. Johnsonville

Then-West Florence coach Trey Woodberry watches his team punt during the Florence jamboree at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. The West Florence Knights won, 14-0.

 MORNING NEWS/FILE

FLORENCE, S.C. – A trial date is set for May 30, at the earliest, if a settlement or dismissal doesn't happen in former West Florence athletic director/football coach Trey Woodberry’s civil lawsuit against Florence 1 Schools and Kelvin Wymbs, in his individual capacity. This, according to court documents.

Woodberry filed his suit in summer 2019. He sued the district for defamation, and Wymbs (former West Florence interim principal) for civil conspiracy.

A pretrial timeline has been established, although it’s not in stone. A settlement or dismissal could even happen as late as after the trial starts, if there is one.

According to court documents posted Wednesday, the pretrial timeline states discovery must be complete by March 25. Any dispositive/pretrial motions must be filed no later than April 15. And, any briefs in opposition must be filed no later than May 2.

If nothing is resolved by then, a trial is possible.

A month before Woodberry filed his suit, former West basketball coach Pete Ellis also sued the district, and Wymbs. Ellis' lawsuit alleged the school district defamed him, that the district tortiously interfered with prospective contracts with other school districts, and the district defrauded him and made misrepresentations to him.

Ellis also sued Wymbs for defamation, tortious interference with a contractual relationship and civil conspiracy.

Ellis' lawsuit was settled in late 2019 for an undisclosed financial amount.

Wymbs previously served as the Florence One Schools' secondary education director and was appointed acting principal of West Florence after Pam Quick resigned as principal on Feb. 23, 2018. In December 2019, Wymbs was named superintendent of Dorchester School District 4.

Then, it was reported in October 2020 Wymbs was under investigation for allegedly threatening Dorchester 4 Board Chairman Kenneth Jenkins after accusing him of leaking information to the media following an executive session.

This past October, Wymbs resigned from that position.

