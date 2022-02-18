Trial date set for Trey Woodberry's lawsuit vs. F1S, Wymbs if no settlement or dismissal is ruled by then

FLORENCE, S.C. – A trial date is set for May 30, at the earliest, if a settlement or dismissal doesn't happen in former West Florence athletic director/football coach Trey Woodberry’s civil lawsuit against Florence 1 Schools and Kelvin Wymbs, in his individual capacity. This, according to court documents.

Woodberry filed his suit in summer 2019. He sued the district for defamation, and Wymbs (former West Florence interim principal) for civil conspiracy.

A pretrial timeline has been established, although it’s not in stone. A settlement or dismissal could even happen as late as after the trial starts, if there is one.

According to court documents posted Wednesday, the pretrial timeline states discovery must be complete by March 25. Any dispositive/pretrial motions must be filed no later than April 15. And, any briefs in opposition must be filed no later than May 2.

If nothing is resolved by then, a trial is possible.

