Trinity Collegiate and Hammond meet again, this time for state title

But there is more to Hammond, especially on defense. The Skyhawks have shut out seven of their past eight opponents.

“It’s impressive that they’ve allowed no rushing touchdowns and no red-zone touchdowns,” Amell said. “They give up 2.6 points per game. We’ve got to be good in all three phases. Not only do we have to not lose the turnover battle, we’re going to have to win the turnover battle and not commit penalties.

“Hammond has a good team, and if we help them, it’ll be a long night for us,” he added. “But if we do what we do and stay out of penalties, our boys are confident.”

The Titans would especially be confident if star running backs Reggion Bennett and Tre McLeod have big games. Bennett has rushed for 2,429 yards (an average of 202.42 per game) and 29 touchdowns this season. McLeod, meanwhile, has rushed for 1,450 and 19.

In September, however, Hammond held Bennett to 74 yards, and McLeod to 39.

That begs the question for this upcoming game: Can Trinity quarterback Carter Hardee be the difference maker with Hammond once again trying to stop the Titans’ rush attack?

Hardee threw for 86 yards in the regular-season meeting.