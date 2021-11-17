Trinity Collegiate and Hammond meet again, this time for state title

DARLINGTON, S.C. – In their second year of SCISA Class 3A football, Trinity Collegiate’s Titans are where they want to be: In the state championship game, their third in six years.
After losing in the 2017 2A state final to First Baptist, and winning it all in 2019 over Hilton Head Christian, Trinity moved to 3A the next year. After a season of growing pains, coach Jared Amell’s team hopes to end this one hoisting another state championship trophy.
But in Friday’s 7 p.m. championship game at Charleston Southern University, the Titans must beat the team that is most used to hoisting a state championship trophy: Hammond, which has won the past four 3A crowns and 12 of the previous 17.
If the Titans want a different result from the 14-0 loss against the Skyhawks in the regular season, Amell has an idea of what it will take.
“It’s coach talk and it’s cliche’, but we’ve got to limit penalties and sustain drives,” Amell said.
Limiting penalties is key because that’s what hampered the Titans’ strongest drives in September against Hammond. And sustaining drives is another because – if the Titans keep the ball on long, penalty free drives – that lessens the time Hammond would have the football.
And with Hammond possessing a star running back in Michigan commit, C.J. Stokes, Amell doesn’t want him to beat the Titans.
But there is more to Hammond, especially on defense. The Skyhawks have shut out seven of their past eight opponents.
“It’s impressive that they’ve allowed no rushing touchdowns and no red-zone touchdowns,” Amell said. “They give up 2.6 points per game. We’ve got to be good in all three phases. Not only do we have to not lose the turnover battle, we’re going to have to win the turnover battle and not commit penalties.
“Hammond has a good team, and if we help them, it’ll be a long night for us,” he added. “But if we do what we do and stay out of penalties, our boys are confident.”
The Titans would especially be confident if star running backs Reggion Bennett and Tre McLeod have big games. Bennett has rushed for 2,429 yards (an average of 202.42 per game) and 29 touchdowns this season. McLeod, meanwhile, has rushed for 1,450 and 19.
In September, however, Hammond held Bennett to 74 yards, and McLeod to 39.
That begs the question for this upcoming game: Can Trinity quarterback Carter Hardee be the difference maker with Hammond once again trying to stop the Titans’ rush attack?
Hardee threw for 86 yards in the regular-season meeting.
“I think it’s one of those things where you don’t see a lot of passing stats. It’s not that we can’t do it, it’s more like we haven’t had to do it yet,” said Amell, whose team won 59-33 in the state semifinals over Augusta Christian. “We threw the ball a few times the other night and had some success when we did.”
As for Trinity’s defense, Amell hopes it delivers a similar performance to its September game against Hammond.
“If you’re going to have a shot, you’ve got to shut the running game down,” Amell said.
Now, all that’s left is to play the game.
“They’ve accepted challenges all year,” Amell said of his team. “They thrive off the challenge moments, and they know exactly what kind of challenge this is.”