Trinity Collegiate baseball wins first-round SCISA playoff game

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Cam Jordan saw his pitch. The Trinity Collegiate senior hit it, and ran.

Then, he ran some more.

“I was going to go as far as I could,” Jordan said.

By the time he stopped at third, the bases were no longer loaded in the bottom of the second, and the Titans led 3-1 over Porter-Gaud in Monday’s first round of the SCISA Class 3A playoffs. It was the spark coach Michael Rogers’ team needed to pull away and win 7-2, equaling the program’s record for most single-season wins at 21.

Next up in Tuesday’s second round is a road contest at Hammond, the defending state champion which won 7-3 in this regular season’s lone meeting.

Jordan finished 2 for 4, as did Dalton Moody (double, RBI) and Nick Romanoli (double, RBI). Winning pitcher Mac Faile, meanwhile, only had his pitch count prevent him from going the distance. During his 6 2/3 innings, he struck out three – one of which ended the top of the third when Porter-Gaud had runners at second and third.

“I just told him to get in the groove, fill it up and have fun,” Rogers said.

After Jordan’s second-inning triple, Moody made it 4-1 with an RBI single.

“(Jordan’s triple) was a big hit,” Rogers said. “It was big momentum. It settled us down in a big playoff game. When you help the pitcher out when your pitcher is doing so well, it’s really big.”

Clutch execution also helped set up Jordan’s triple after Tucker Galloway reached on an error. Romanoli singled to left, and Dewsy Meadows put down a perfect bunt right in front of home plate for a single which loaded the bases. After Andrew Dameron struck out, Jordan changed the game.

The Titans added two more in the third, and another in the sixth. Romanoli’s double brought home a run in the third, and TCS (21-10) scored its next run on an error. And in the sixth, Galloway hit an RBI single for the 7-2 advantage.

Faile’s replacement, Hunter White, induced a pop-out to third to end the game. Then, the Titans could turn their attention to the Skyhawks.

“We’ve got to recover from tonight and go out there and play our best ball tomorrow – defensively and pitching-wise,” Rogers said. “And, we’ve got to swing the bats and hit that fastball and put a lot of pressure on their defense.”

