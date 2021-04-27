Trinity Collegiate boys' golf fits mold of dynasty with third state crown in four full seasons

CONWAY, S.C. − Family was the key to Trinity Collegiate's run to its third state golf championship in four full seasons. Players pull for each other, compete for each other.
In team golf, that’s a way of life.
But after devoted University of South Carolina fan Steven McKay, father of Titan sophomore Tristen McKay, died last month of cancer, coach Michael Hawk's players remembered team family is also about those relationships off the course. While they always rally around each other in practice and in competition, they especially rallied around the McKay family and donned garnet ribbons on their caps in tribute to Steven’s Gamecock fandom.
For a deep and talented team like Trinity Collegiate, that was just one more piece of motivation as the Titans dominated SCISA’s Class 3A field on Coastal Carolina University’s Hackler Course.
“It means a lot to really put into perspective that what you shoot on the golf course isn’t the biggest storyline in people’s world,” said Titan star Gene Zeigler, a USC golf signee who came up with the idea for ribbons on their hats. “It really puts into perspective how much family means, and how we can be family to Tristen during that time.”
Trinity’s No. 2 golfer, Pake June, is close to the McKay family.
“The ribbon means everything,” June said. “Tristen is somebody who I’m real close to, and I was real close to his father. We won this tournament for him, and it was good to have him on our hats.”
As for the state tournament, the Titans won by 12 strokes over Porter Gaud. After the Titans scored a 9-over-par 297 in Monday’s first-round team totals, they finished Tuesday at 3 over. Trinity was led by Zeigler. He and June finished as state runners-up with even-par 144s. Zeigler was tied with First Baptist’s Zach Adams at 71 after the first round, but Adams carded another 71 Tuesday to claim medalist honors at 142.
On the par-4 18, Zeigler made one final charge, hitting to the green with an eagle-putt opportunity, which could have forced a possible playoff. But it was not meant to be, and he three-putted to finish the second around at 73.
“I told him on the tee box that the team was in pretty good shape (to win state), and that if he wanted to make a run for it off the tee with his driver, he had quite a bit of wiggle room. So that was the best opportunity for him to win for himself,” Titan coach Michael Hawk said of Zeigler, who was also state runner-up in 2019. “And, he took it and hit a great shot.”
Hawk was not surprised that Zeigler could make the kind of tee shot at 18 that he did.
“Gene is a phenomenal player,” Hawk said. “Every time he tees it up, he has an opportunity to win. Being with him on our team the past six years has been a great joy of mine, seeing him from the seventh grade all the way to his senior year in development and what he’s been able to accomplish.”
June, meanwhile, also helped set the Titan tone with a two-day total of 144 (75-71).
“Having the opportunity to go really low at the top takes a lot of pressure off the other kids on the team to just go out and play their game,” Hawk said. “Pake is another one of those kids who every time he comes to tee off, he has an opportunity to win.”
Teammate Drew Jeffords also scored a 71 Tuesday after carding a 76 Monday for an overall 147. And, Jay Smith’s score was the other one that counted Tuesday with a 76 (131 total).
The Titans only lose Zeigler to graduation. With that in mind, Jeffords looks ahead to what kind of success possibly awaits their program in the future.
But while looking ahead, he looks back, knowing what Steven McKay would tell the Titans right now in their bask of glory.
“He’d say, ‘Good job!’” Jeffords said. “He’d day, “Drew, Tristen, Pake, you’ve got two more years to get it done again!”
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (297-291−588)
Gene Zeigler (71-73−144); Pake June (71-73−144); Thomas Davis (77-86−163); Drew Jeffords (76-71−147); Jay Smith (75-76−131).