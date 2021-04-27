Trinity Collegiate boys' golf fits mold of dynasty with third state crown in four full seasons

“The ribbon means everything,” June said. “Tristen is somebody who I’m real close to, and I was real close to his father. We won this tournament for him, and it was good to have him on our hats.”

As for the state tournament, the Titans won by 12 strokes over Porter Gaud. After the Titans scored a 9-over-par 297 in Monday’s first-round team totals, they finished Tuesday at 3 over. Trinity was led by Zeigler. He and June finished as state runners-up with even-par 144s. Zeigler was tied with First Baptist’s Zach Adams at 71 after the first round, but Adams carded another 71 Tuesday to claim medalist honors at 142.

On the par-4 18, Zeigler made one final charge, hitting to the green with an eagle-putt opportunity, which could have forced a possible playoff. But it was not meant to be, and he three-putted to finish the second around at 73.

“I told him on the tee box that the team was in pretty good shape (to win state), and that if he wanted to make a run for it off the tee with his driver, he had quite a bit of wiggle room. So that was the best opportunity for him to win for himself,” Titan coach Michael Hawk said of Zeigler, who was also state runner-up in 2019. “And, he took it and hit a great shot.”

Hawk was not surprised that Zeigler could make the kind of tee shot at 18 that he did.