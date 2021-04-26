Trinity Collegiate boys' golf team leads SCISA Class 3A state golf championship by 10 strokes, Titan star Gene Zeigler tied for individual lead

CONWAY, S.C. – Trinity Collegiate holds a 10-stroke lead going into today’s final round of SCISA’s Class 3A state boys’ golf championship at Coastal Carolina’s Hackler Course.

The Titans are going for their third state crown in four full seasons, having won the Class 2A state crown in 2017, and 3A in ’19.

“Going into the final round, I’m just going to tell them to relax and control what they can control,” said Titans coach Michael Hawk, whose team carded a first-round score of 9-over-par 297. “In golf, it’s better to think your way around the course sometimes than what’s going on physically. Make mistakes in the right spots so they can have the ability to get an up-and-down. Just play your game.”

After the first round, Trinity Collegiate’s Gene Zeigler (a University of South Carolina signee) shares the individual lead with First Baptist’s Zach Adams at 71.