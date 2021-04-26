Trinity Collegiate boys' golf team leads SCISA Class 3A state golf championship by 10 strokes, Titan star Gene Zeigler tied for individual lead

CONWAY, S.C. – Trinity Collegiate holds a 10-stroke lead going into today’s final round of SCISA’s Class 3A state boys’ golf championship at Coastal Carolina’s Hackler Course.
The Titans are going for their third state crown in four full seasons, having won the Class 2A state crown in 2017, and 3A in ’19.
“Going into the final round, I’m just going to tell them to relax and control what they can control,” said Titans coach Michael Hawk, whose team carded a first-round score of 9-over-par 297. “In golf, it’s better to think your way around the course sometimes than what’s going on physically. Make mistakes in the right spots so they can have the ability to get an up-and-down. Just play your game.”
After the first round, Trinity Collegiate’s Gene Zeigler (a University of South Carolina signee) shares the individual lead with First Baptist’s Zach Adams at 71.
“If you ask (Zeigler), he’d probably tell you he didn’t play very well, that he didn’t hit as well as he can,” Hawk said of Zeigler, who was 3A state runner-up in 2019. “But he’s such a great player that even when he doesn’t have his ‘A’ game, he still goes under par. That’s pretty impressive to watch. I’d imagine he’ll be confident going into tomorrow with added determination to win that state individual championship, as well.”
As for the rest of the Titans’ first-round scoring (five players play, but four lowest scores count), Pake June and Jay Smith each finished with a 75, followed by Drew Jeffords at 76.
“When you play team golf, it takes everybody,” Hawk said. “If you have one kid play well, and the others don’t, you have an uphill battle after that. So I’m very proud of all the boys today. A couple of them thought maybe they could have shot a couple strokes better, even.”
June and Smith are tied for eighth, individually. And Florence Christian’s Landen Seiffert is tied for fifth at 74. The Eagles turned in a team-total 324, and their counted scores were turned in by Collin Stone and Ben Banksen (each with an 82), and Thomas Gainey scored an 86.
Laurence Manning, meanwhile, is at 364 and led by Bryson Watt’s 88.