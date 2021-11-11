Trinity Collegiate football 1 win away from SCISA 3A state final

FLORENCE, S.C. – Trinity Collegiate made it clear since moving last season to SCISA 3A its football program wants to compete for state championships. With a home win Friday against Augusta Christian, the Titans would be in their first state championship game since 2019, when they won it all in 2A.

“The team is excited. This is a new place for us, in 3A, to get to the playoffs’ second round,” Titan coach Jared Amell said. “And it’s against a team we lost to on the road, 36-35, in the first round of last year’s playoffs.”

Considering it’s possible Trinity, with a win, could have a rematch in the final with four-time defending state champion Hammond, which has won 12 of the past 17 crowns, Amell thinks the memories of last year’s first-round loss will keep the Titans from looking past Augusta Christian.

“I do not have any trouble this week, trying to keep their focus,” said Amell, whose team is 10-1. “Augusta Christian is a very good team, and they lost one SCISA game all year. And, that was to Hammond.

Augusta Christian is 9-2 overall, with its other loss to Georgia’s Athens Academy.

“Augusta Christian has been beating up teams a lot,” Amell said. “It’s going to take all we have to beat them.”