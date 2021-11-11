Trinity Collegiate football 1 win away from SCISA 3A state final

FLORENCE, S.C. – Trinity Collegiate made it clear since moving last season to SCISA 3A its football program wants to compete for state championships. With a home win Friday against Augusta Christian, the Titans would be in their first state championship game since 2019, when they won it all in 2A.
“The team is excited. This is a new place for us, in 3A, to get to the playoffs’ second round,” Titan coach Jared Amell said. “And it’s against a team we lost to on the road, 36-35, in the first round of last year’s playoffs.”
Considering it’s possible Trinity, with a win, could have a rematch in the final with four-time defending state champion Hammond, which has won 12 of the past 17 crowns, Amell thinks the memories of last year’s first-round loss will keep the Titans from looking past Augusta Christian.
“I do not have any trouble this week, trying to keep their focus,” said Amell, whose team is 10-1. “Augusta Christian is a very good team, and they lost one SCISA game all year. And, that was to Hammond.
Augusta Christian is 9-2 overall, with its other loss to Georgia’s Athens Academy.
“Augusta Christian has been beating up teams a lot,” Amell said. “It’s going to take all we have to beat them.”
Both teams feature strong rushing attacks. Trinity, which averages 41 points per game, is led by running backs Reggion Bennett and Tre McLeod. Augusta Christian is led by its running back, Zack Blackwell.
“We’re both similar in that we want to run the ball first,” Amell said. “Both teams are very athletic, with an aggressive defense. It should be a smash-mouth, very physical game. Generally, this year, we’ve excelled more at those than in the finesse games.”
The first key to success will be Bennett and McLeod having a big night.
“Reggion and Tre are the models of consistency,” Amell said. “They do it week in, and week out. Reggion had 380 yards and six touchdowns last week, and Tre did that a few weeks before that. This game is everything they deserve. The same goes for all our players who have worked so hard over the years.”
In three of the Titans’ wins, however, the opponent scored at least 40 points.
“I hope it’s not a track meet this time because I think Augusta Christian has a better defense than some of the ones we’ve played in the past few weeks,” said Amell, whose team was only shut out by Hammond this season, by the score of 14-0. Augusta Christian, lost 45-0 to the Skyhawks. “I’m hoping they don’t put a bunch of points up because I think, against that team, it will be hard to have a track meet with.”