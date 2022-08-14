Trinity Collegiate football loses 56-48 to Thomas Heyward in SCISA opener

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Four-time defending, SCISA Class A champion Thomas Heyward won 56-48 Saturday against Trinity Collegiate, last year's 3A runner-up.
Brycen Scott scored the Titans' first two touchdowns, but Thomas Heyward led 20-16.
The Titans' Matthew Warren caught a 43-yard TD pass to trim to Rebels' lead to 28-24. Entering the final period, Trinity trailed 40-32.
After Thomas Heyward stretched its lead to 48-32, the Titans' Courtlyn Brunson made a leaping catch for a 54-yard touchdown to trim the Rebels' lead back to eight points.
The Rebels scored again to make it 56-40, but Scott caught a TD pass with 48 seconds left for his third overall score of the game. But that was as close as Trinity could get.