Trinity Collegiate football opens season Saturday in Charleston

FLORENCE, S.C. – Trinity Collegiate returns to Charleston Southern’s Buccaneer Field, where its 2021 season ended with a SCISA Class 3A state runner-up finish.

Whatever bad memories remain, Titans coach Jared Amell wants to rid them right away with a win Saturday night against Thomas Heyward, Class 1A’s four-time defending state champion ($7 tickets, 7:30 p.m. start).

“We always like to play early and play the best competition we can, especially early,” Amell said. “So, we’re excited about this opportunity and are excited about the fact our first two games are on college campuses and neutral sites. This will be good for the kids.”

On Aug. 27, the Titans travel to the University of West Georgia, where they will play Starkville (Miss.) Academy.

But that’s in the future.

What’s in front of the Titans on Saturday is a potent, Thomas Heyward rushing attack.

“We just need all 11 heads to the ball. It’s cliché, but true,” said Amell, who coached his team to a Class 2A state championship in 2019. “We need to pursue, and we need to tackle well. When it comes to defense stopping the run game, it’s always about two things: Pursuit and tackling. If we fly to the ball and tackle well when we get there, I think we’ll be all right.”

Thomas Heyward won 35-13 in last year’s Class 1A final against coach David Rankin’s Lee Academy Cavaliers. Amell said he talks to Rankin at least once a week.

“I haven’t talked to him a whole lot, but we did talk a little bit about what he’s used to seeing offensively and defensively from them,” Amell said. “I feel like I know what they’re going to do defensively. But offensively, it’s going to be a little bit of a guessing game.”

Whatever the Rebels do, Amell thinks he has a strong linebacker corps to respond with the likes of James Herbert, Jacob Powell and B.J. Brownlee.

When Trinity has the ball, quarterback Carter Hardee returns.

“Carter is ready,” Amell said. “Anytime you’ve got a quarterback who has played in a state championship game, that’s helpful. He has done a great job working hard this offseason.”

Hardee will have his share of playmakers in Tre' Leonard, Brycen Scott, Matthew Warren and Courtlyn Brunson.

“I think Tre' is going to do what he does well; he’s going to run the ball a lot and probably catch the ball,” Amell said. “He and Brycen are very versatile athletes who can be factors in the running and receiving game.”