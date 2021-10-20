Trinity Collegiate football star Reggion Bennett de-commits from Buffalo

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Trinity Collegiate football star Reggion Bennett tweeted tonight he has de-committed from the University of Buffalo.
The running back had been committed to Buffalo since early July.
"I would like to thank the coaching staf at the University of Buffalo for believing in me and offering me an opportunity to play football at the next level," Bennett tweeted. "After discussion with my family, I have decided to go a different route....Recruiting is 100% open!"
