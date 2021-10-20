 Skip to main content
Trinity Collegiate football star Reggion Bennett de-commits from Buffalo
Trinity Collegiate football star Reggion Bennett de-commits from Buffalo

Trinity Collegiate School running back Reggion Bennett (2) recently surpassed 5,000 career rushing yards for the Titans. Bennett has been a standout performer for TCS since his first game when he rushed for 122 yards against Hammond as a freshman.

 WILLIAM HESTER, SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Trinity Collegiate football star Reggion Bennett tweeted tonight he has de-committed from the University of Buffalo.

The running back had been committed to Buffalo since early July.

"I would like to thank the coaching staf at the University of Buffalo for believing in me and offering me an opportunity to play football at the next level," Bennett tweeted. "After discussion with my family, I have decided to go a different route....Recruiting is 100% open!"

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

