Trinity Collegiate girls place 2nd in SCISA Class 3A state meet

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Senior Cate Phipps lead the Trinity Collegiate girls to a SCISA Class 3A runner-up finish.

Phipps took 1st place in the 50 Freestyle (24.28 seconds) and 100 freestyle (52.98), setting 2 state records in the process. She also anchored the 200 freestyle relay (also including K.K. Ervin, Meredith Pace and Reese Paison), which won at 1:43.45 -- a program record.

Ervin finished third in the 100 free with a personal-best 59.34. Also earning points for the Titans: Meredith Pace was fourth in the 100 Breaststroke (1:16.38) and Reese Paison took fourth in the 500 free (5:41.85).

On the boys' side, Klay Baker was fourth in the 500 free(5:52.35).