Trinity Collegiate girls place 2nd in SCISA Class 3A state meet
Trinity Collegiate Swimming

Trinity Collegiate girls place 2nd in SCISA Class 3A state meet

trinity girls swim at state 2021.jpg

The Trinity Collegiate girls' swim team finished second in the SCISA Class 3A meet Saturday in North Charleston.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Senior Cate Phipps lead the Trinity Collegiate girls to a SCISA Class 3A runner-up finish.

Phipps took 1st place in the 50 Freestyle (24.28 seconds) and 100 freestyle (52.98), setting 2 state records in the process. She also anchored the 200 freestyle relay (also including K.K. Ervin, Meredith Pace and Reese Paison), which won at 1:43.45 -- a program record.

Ervin finished third in the 100 free with a personal-best 59.34. Also earning points for the Titans: Meredith Pace was fourth in the 100 Breaststroke (1:16.38) and Reese Paison took fourth in the 500 free (5:41.85).

On the boys' side, Klay Baker was fourth in the 500 free(5:52.35).

