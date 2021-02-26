Trinity Collegiate girls' season ends in state semifinals

SUMTER, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate coach Cornelius Snead searched for the positives after his team’s 58-31 loss in Friday’s SCISA Class 3A semifinal against Northwood Academy at the Sumter Civic Center.

His starting lineup graduates only Chase Hayes, who finished her final game as a Titan with 11 points, followed by junior McKenzie Davis with 10. Trinity reached a state semifinal under Snead, who is in his first year with the team, and he thought his players' defense was good enough to produce a win.

But Northwood’s pressure defense, and its ability to quickly convert turnovers into points, set the tone.

“We had to take care of the ball. I thought we played pretty good defense. But against them, you can’t turn the ball over because they’ll make you pay,” said Snead, whose Titans end the season with a 10-6 record.

Northwood made things challenging from the start, lading 14-5 after the first quarter. After Trinity got within 18-13 on a layup by Hayes, Northwood went on a 7-1 run to take control for good. What gave the Chargers (14-5) their first double-digit lead, 25-14, was a Rachel Ambroise layup after the Titans’ Jazmyne Lyde missed hers.