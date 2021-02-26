Trinity Collegiate girls' season ends in state semifinals

SUMTER, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate coach Cornelius Snead searched for the positives after his team’s 58-31 loss in Friday’s SCISA Class 3A semifinal against Northwood Academy at the Sumter Civic Center.
His starting lineup graduates only Chase Hayes, who finished her final game as a Titan with 11 points, followed by junior McKenzie Davis with 10. Trinity reached a state semifinal under Snead, who is in his first year with the team, and he thought his players' defense was good enough to produce a win.
But Northwood’s pressure defense, and its ability to quickly convert turnovers into points, set the tone.
“We had to take care of the ball. I thought we played pretty good defense. But against them, you can’t turn the ball over because they’ll make you pay,” said Snead, whose Titans end the season with a 10-6 record.
Northwood made things challenging from the start, lading 14-5 after the first quarter. After Trinity got within 18-13 on a layup by Hayes, Northwood went on a 7-1 run to take control for good. What gave the Chargers (14-5) their first double-digit lead, 25-14, was a Rachel Ambroise layup after the Titans’ Jazmyne Lyde missed hers.
After Northwood led 27-16 at halftime, the Chargers revved it up and were often on the brink of holding a lead of at least 20 points. That lead did surpass 20 with 5:57 left in the game on a Birch layup that gave her team a 47-26 advantage. Birch led the Chargers with a game-high 18 points, followed by teammate Ke’Airra Gregory with 13.
“I think it was experience. They were a little bit bigger, a little bit deeper,” Snead said. “But for us to be in our first year together, I’m proud of the girls. Not too many teams can say they got to the state semifinals in their first year together.”
TC;5;11;8;7--31
NA;14;13;16;15—58
TRINITY COLLEIGATE (31)
Snow 3, McKenzie Davis 10, Lyde 2, Chase Hayes 11, Cameron 5.
NORTHWOOD ACADEMY (58)
Ferguson 6, Ke’Airra Gregory 13, Harris 6, Roper 2, Alayah Birch 18, Stoney-Patterson 1, Ambroise 6, Manigault 6.
RECORD: TC 10-6, NA 14-5.