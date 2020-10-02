Trinity Collegiate girls' tennis concentrating on depth

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Sure, the Trinity Collegiate girls’ tennis team won 9-0 Thursday against Laurence Manning to improve its record to 5-0.

But Titans coach Jeff Murrell has long-term goals in mind. Such as winning the program’s first state championship since 2017 in SCISA Class 2A.

In the past two seasons, Trinity Collegiate was state runner-up – to Charleston-based Ashley Hall (2018 in 2A, last year in 3A).

Often in team matches, doubles and lower-seeded singles matches tell the tale of which school wins. With that in mind, unless his team is facing a state contender, Murrell sometimes shuffles his singles lineup so much that his normal top three singles players (No. 1 Allie Murrell, No. 2 Hanna McKay, No. 3 McKenzie Davis) don’t play, and his 4-5-6 players take their place. In turn, the team’s 7-8-9 players take over at 4-5-6 to enhance the quality of the team’s depth.

“We’re still able to win. So, to still win like this is impressive about our depth down the ladder,” Murrell said.

One of the Titans’ matches in which they did play their regular six singles players was against Spartanburg Day, and TC won 7-2.