Trinity Collegiate girls' tennis concentrating on depth

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Sure, the Trinity Collegiate girls’ tennis team won 9-0 Thursday against Laurence Manning to improve its record to 5-0.
But Titans coach Jeff Murrell has long-term goals in mind. Such as winning the program’s first state championship since 2017 in SCISA Class 2A.
In the past two seasons, Trinity Collegiate was state runner-up – to Charleston-based Ashley Hall (2018 in 2A, last year in 3A).
Often in team matches, doubles and lower-seeded singles matches tell the tale of which school wins. With that in mind, unless his team is facing a state contender, Murrell sometimes shuffles his singles lineup so much that his normal top three singles players (No. 1 Allie Murrell, No. 2 Hanna McKay, No. 3 McKenzie Davis) don’t play, and his 4-5-6 players take their place. In turn, the team’s 7-8-9 players take over at 4-5-6 to enhance the quality of the team’s depth.
“We’re still able to win. So, to still win like this is impressive about our depth down the ladder,” Murrell said.
One of the Titans’ matches in which they did play their regular six singles players was against Spartanburg Day, and TC won 7-2.
But the urgency right now is fostering that depth, considering the state playoffs start soon.
"There are possible state tournament opponents for us like Ashley Hall, Porter-Gaud and Hilton Head Prep that will be challenging,” Murrell said. “Hopefully, after our lower-seeded players get experience playing at higher seeds, they’ll have more experience at that level and be more prepared for those types of pressure situations.”
On Thursday against the SwampCats, that appeared to be the case. The Titans’ normal No. 4 singles seed, Claire Peebles, won at No. 1 by a 6-2, 6-0 score over Savannah South. Normal No. 5 Sophie Belk won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 over Camryn Dunlap. And, Eloise Hupfer (normally No. 6, but at No.3 in this match) won 6-1, 6-1 over Mason Lee at Sumter’s Palmetto Tennis Center.
But that’s not the only part the Titans are working on.
“(The past two state finals), we went to doubles and lost both doubles matches,” Murrell said. “So, in practice, that’s been a heavy point of emphasis. I hope we’re improved enough by state so that if we get to the doubles stage again, we’re able to pull it out in those doubles matches.”
