Trinity Collegiate girls' tennis dominates way to winning Preseason Florence Tennis High School Tournament

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Ed Jarolim era in Trinity Collegiate girls’ tennis got off to a rousing start, with the SCISA Titans not losing a set and cruising their way to winning the Preseason Florence Tennis High School Tournament at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center with Sunday’s 6-0 victory over A.C. Flora, of the SCHSL.

“I’ve been working with them with the Eric Kantor Tennis Academy at Florence Country Club, and I’ve been working with all the girls since last October, said Jarolim, who replaced the retired Jeff Murrell. “I’m awfully proud of their effort. They’ve been working super hard all summer, and most of the girls on the team practice at the club, anyway. This past summer, they’ve been putting in some crazy hours – five hours, six hours a day – playing tournaments and getting ready. The girls were certainly excited to be ready this weekend.”

Titan top seed, McKenzie Davis, led the charge Sunday, winning her match in straight sets by scores of 6-1, 6-2.

“She’s tall, she’s strong, she’s fast. She can hit the ball at a pace that most cannot,” Jarolim said. “She’s a captain of the team; she just did fantastic today. She was a great leader for the rest of the girls, and I’m just awesomely happy and proud of her.”