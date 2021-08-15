Trinity Collegiate girls' tennis dominates way to winning Preseason Florence Tennis High School Tournament

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Ed Jarolim era in Trinity Collegiate girls’ tennis got off to a rousing start, with the SCISA Titans not losing a set and cruising their way to winning the Preseason Florence Tennis High School Tournament at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center with Sunday’s 6-0 victory over A.C. Flora, of the SCHSL.
“I’ve been working with them with the Eric Kantor Tennis Academy at Florence Country Club, and I’ve been working with all the girls since last October, said Jarolim, who replaced the retired Jeff Murrell. “I’m awfully proud of their effort. They’ve been working super hard all summer, and most of the girls on the team practice at the club, anyway. This past summer, they’ve been putting in some crazy hours – five hours, six hours a day – playing tournaments and getting ready. The girls were certainly excited to be ready this weekend.”
Titan top seed, McKenzie Davis, led the charge Sunday, winning her match in straight sets by scores of 6-1, 6-2.
“She’s tall, she’s strong, she’s fast. She can hit the ball at a pace that most cannot,” Jarolim said. “She’s a captain of the team; she just did fantastic today. She was a great leader for the rest of the girls, and I’m just awesomely happy and proud of her.”
He gave similar compliments about the rest of his team.
“They were super committed out there,” Jarolim said. “They fought through every point and were super focused. And it’s amazing that during the whole tournament, we did not drop a set. Most of the scores of the sets were convincing, and that was a tribute to their strong focus and play. We did really good; our top half is strong, our bottom half is strong, our entire team is strong and was up to the task.”
Trinity Collegiate has been a SCISA powerhouse for quite some time on the tennis court. But the Titans have not won a state title since 2017. Jarolim said this year’s team wants to change that.
“We’re looking forward to the rest of the season, and our goal is to go out and win state,” he said.
SINGLES
McKenzie Davis (T) def. Smith (A) 6-1, 6-2; Allie Murrell (T) def. Sturgeon (A) 6-0, 6-1; Mahaley Swink (T) d. Overdyke (A) 6-0, 6-0; Hannah McKay (T) def. Miller (A) 6-1, 6-0; Chandler Hyman (T) won 6-1, 6-3.
DOUBLES
Eloise Hupfer /Sophie Belk (T) won 6-4, 6-2.
South Florence 5, Durham 1
SINGLES
Claire Nance (SF) def. Mangini (D) 6-1, 6-2; Carolina McKenzie (SF) def. Aerin Borden (D) 6-3, 6-3; Val Echandy (SF) def. Allison Preble (D) 7-5, 7-6; Sarah Hayden McKenzie (SF) won 6-4, 7-6; Brooks McKenzie (SF) won 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES
Morgan Brock/Lilly Gregg (SF) lost 6-0, 6-1.
West Florence 6, Wilson 0
SINGLES
Kate Sansbury (WF) def. Meredith Leach (W) 6-0, 6-0; Elle Brannon (WF) def. Ridgely Jackson (W) 6-1, 6-0; Kennedy Horne (WF) def. Mary Kate Foster (W) 6-1, 6-3; Mattie Segars (WF) def. Alysha Moody (W) 6-0, 6-3; Kessler Richardson (WF) def. Margaret Milligan (W) 6-2, 6-1.
DOUBLES
Emma Watford/Amy Smith (WF) def. Olivia Moody/Snowden Jackson (W) 6-0, 6-1.
LATE SATURDAY’S SCORES
Conway 4, West Florence 3
SINGLES
Kate Sansbury (WF) def. Avery Combs (CON) 4-6, 6-2, 10-2; Taylor Hendrick (CON) def. Elle Brannon (WF) 6-2, 6-0; Kennedy Horne (WF) def. Biana Handl (CON) 7-6, 7-6; Mattie Segars (WF) def. Sansbury (CON) 6-2, 7-5; Callie Calhoun (CON) def. Kessler Richardson (WF) 6-4, 6-2.
DOUBLES
Emma Watford/Amy Smith (WF) def. Ellie Howle/Riley Jordan (CON) 6-2, 6-3; Avery Combs/Taylor Hendrick (CON) def. Sansbury/Horne (WF) 8-3.
James Island 4, West Florence 2
SINGLES
Ada Grace Brown (JI) def. Kate Sansbury (WF) 3-6, 6-4, 10-7; Sophia Broomall (JI) def. Elle Brannon 6-0, 6-1; Kennedy Horne (WF) won 7-6, 2-6, 10-7; Mattie Segars (WF) def. Sabrina Moore (JI) 7-5, 6-3; Lexi Strange (JI) def. Kessler Richardson (WF) 6-3, 6-4.
DOUBLES
Emma Watford/Amy Smith (WF) lost 6-2, 6-3.