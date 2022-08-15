FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Trinity Collegiate girls repeated as champions of the FTC High School Tournament with wins over Clover, Charlotte Providence Day, Ashley Hall and AC Flora. Pictured are Sophie Belk, Ella Gray Camak, Morgan Coker, Chandler Hyman, Hannah McKay, Olivia Moody, Alysha Moody, Pinckney Riddle, Mahaley Swink, Mary Woods Swink and Rivers Stinson.
Trinity Collegiate girls' tennis wins FTC High School Tournament
- FROM STAFF REPORTS
