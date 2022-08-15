 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Trinity Collegiate girls' tennis wins FTC High School Tournament

  • 0
IMG_5840.jpg

The Trinity Collegiate girls repeated as champions of the FTC High School Tournament with wins over Clover, Charlotte Providence Day, Ashley Hall and AC Flora. Pictured are Sophie Belk, Ella Gray Camak, Morgan Coker, Chandler Hyman, Hannah McKay, Olivia Moody, Alysha Moody, Pinckney Riddle, Mahaley Swink, Mary Woods Swink and Rivers Stinson.

 SUBMITTED

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Trinity Collegiate girls repeated as champions of the FTC High School Tournament with wins over Clover, Charlotte Providence Day, Ashley Hall and AC Flora. Pictured are Sophie Belk, Ella Gray Camak, Morgan Coker, Chandler Hyman, Hannah McKay, Olivia Moody, Alysha Moody, Pinckney Riddle, Mahaley Swink, Mary Woods Swink and Rivers Stinson.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady taking time away from Buccaneers to 'deal with personal things'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert