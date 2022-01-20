 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trinity Collegiate hires Maxi Rocco as soccer coach
Prep Soccer

Trinity Collegiate hires Maxi Rocco as soccer coach

FLORENCE, S.C. – Former Francis Marion star goalkeeper Maxi Rocco is Trinity Collegiate’s new soccer coach.

Last spring, with Rocco as goalkeeper, the Patriots were Peach Belt tournament runners-up. In the Peach Belt semifinal, he made the only save in penalty kicks to preserve the Patriots’ upset of third-ranked Lander.

He has played for Union De Sunchales, San Martin De San Juan, Miami United, Francis Marion and Gannon to name a few. After his soccer career, he returned to FMU to finish his majors in Sports Management and Human Resources and graduated in May.

“No. 1, he has a very outgoing personality who’s very driven,” Titans athletic director Jared Amell said. “He’ll connect with student-athletes extremely well. He has a wealth of experience from Argentina to Miami to Pennsylvania to Francis Marion. He has played in and coached at the highest level.”

Rocco is excited for high school coaching.

“I think (Amell) is a great person. You look for the human side of people you want to work for; this is where you can create great things,” Rocco said. “He wants to put the program on the map. I believe you need people in the program who are good and ambitious. That’s why I would like to give it a shot here.”

Soccer is obviously a big part of Rocco’s life.

“I love the sport,” he said. “I love soccer, and I think the Florence area can keep growing in soccer. I think here at Trinity Collegiate is a great place to grow. I coached teams when I was in Miami, and I like to learn from other coaches, and also grow from mistakes I make.”

But according to Rocco, having a successful season is just one goal.

“I like to help players develop opportunities in life,” Rocco said. “I want to help those players become good athletes, as well as good people.”

On the field, it’s all about team.

“At the end of the day, this is a team sport,” Rocco said. “We will win together and lose together. Hopefully, we’ll win more than we lose. We’re going to enjoy the season together.”

IMG_5435.png

Rocco
Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

