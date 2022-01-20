Trinity Collegiate hires Maxi Rocco as soccer coach

FLORENCE, S.C. – Former Francis Marion star goalkeeper Maxi Rocco is Trinity Collegiate’s new soccer coach.

Last spring, with Rocco as goalkeeper, the Patriots were Peach Belt tournament runners-up. In the Peach Belt semifinal, he made the only save in penalty kicks to preserve the Patriots’ upset of third-ranked Lander.

He has played for Union De Sunchales, San Martin De San Juan, Miami United, Francis Marion and Gannon to name a few. After his soccer career, he returned to FMU to finish his majors in Sports Management and Human Resources and graduated in May.

“No. 1, he has a very outgoing personality who’s very driven,” Titans athletic director Jared Amell said. “He’ll connect with student-athletes extremely well. He has a wealth of experience from Argentina to Miami to Pennsylvania to Francis Marion. He has played in and coached at the highest level.”

Rocco is excited for high school coaching.