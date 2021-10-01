Trinity Collegiate loses 14-0 to Hammond

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- The tone of Trinity Collegiate coach Jared Amell's postgame speech was not about dwelling on a 14-0 loss to four-time defending state champion, Hammond.
He didn't want his team to say goodbye to the Skyhawks as they returned to Columbia. Instead, Amell wanted it more like, "See you later."
With that, Amell stressed to his team to keep improving in hopes of facing Hammond again in the playoffs. But on Friday, on the Titans' home field, two second-half touchdowns were the difference.
Hammond's Dylan Richardson returned a third-quarter punt 74 yards for the game's first touchdown. And in the fourth quarter, one play after Titan stars Tre McLeod and Reggion Bennett were temporarily on the sideline with cramps, Michigan commit C.J. Stokes raced 28 yards into the end zone. Stokes finished with 122 yards.
Friday marked the fewest points Hammond had scored since losing 7-6 last regular season to First Baptist. A first-half Skyhawks TD Friday was called back on a penalty, and Trinity held them to an attempted field goal, which was missed. And late in the game, the Titans stuffed them on fourth down at the Trinity 1.
Considering the Titans had allowed an average of 26.6 points in this season's previous games, Amell drew a positive from that.
"I'm really proud of our effort," said Amell, whose team is 5-1. "We went toe-to-toe with Hammond for three quarters; it was a coin toss. But unfortunately, we lost the ball on a punt, didn't get it covered and gave up a touchdown. And the other was when our two best players were on the bench."
While Trinity Collegiate's defense contained Hammond, the Skyhawks did the same to the Titans. Bennett, a Buffalo commit who surpassed 5,000 rushing yards last week, was held to 74 Friday. And McLeod, a Furman commit, accounted for 84 total yards (39 rushing).
Trinity's best chance to score was late in the first half when the Titans reached the Skyhawk 17. But quarterback Carter Hardee's third-and-8 pass was intercepted by none other than Richardson. Richardson also converted both of the Skyhawks' point-after kicks.
"We've got to keep working on our passing game," said Amell, whose team passed for 86 yards. "That's something we need to do especially with the way (Hammond) played us. I felt Carter threw the ball pretty well. We weren't quite ready. We wanted to do what we did. But we'll make our adjustments as we go."
In the fourth quarter, as Hammond had its 7-0 lead, it appeared the Titans might be able to force a punt and make a run at the Skyhawks. But on third and 18, Skyhawks quarterback Jack Weston took off after not finding anyone open and raced for 20 yards and a first down. After that play, McLeod and Bennett were lying on the ground, with McLeod able to walk off the field and Bennett had to be helped off.
They returned to the field a short time later -- but not before Stokes made it 14-0.
"That's no surprise. You take two D-1 kids off the field, and they're going to score," Amell said. "Those two worked their tails off. They played offensively and defensively. The whole game, both were warriors on the field."
And with that, Hammond -- under first-year coach Jonathan Wheeler -- proved it could still win big games on the road and once again proclaim its program as a state title front-runner (the Skyhawks have won 12 state titles in 17 seasons).
But Amell also thinks his team proved something to the Skyhawks, and he hopes it's in the back of their minds if they meet again.
"We gave them all they wanted," Amell said.
H;0;0;7;7--14
TC;0;0;0;0--0
THIRD QUARTER
H – Dylan Richardson 74 punt return (Richardson kick), 8:37.
FOURTH QUARTER
H – C.J. Stokes 28 run (Richardson kick), 11:18
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING -- H: C.J. Stokes 22-122, Aidan Canzater 6-17, Jack Weston 4-13, Cam Scott 1-(-1). TC: Tre McLeod 14-39, Reggion Bennett 20-74, Shannon Jackson 1-4, Carter Hardee 3-18.