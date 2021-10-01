Trinity Collegiate loses 14-0 to Hammond

"I'm really proud of our effort," said Amell, whose team is 5-1. "We went toe-to-toe with Hammond for three quarters; it was a coin toss. But unfortunately, we lost the ball on a punt, didn't get it covered and gave up a touchdown. And the other was when our two best players were on the bench."

While Trinity Collegiate's defense contained Hammond, the Skyhawks did the same to the Titans. Bennett, a Buffalo commit who surpassed 5,000 rushing yards last week, was held to 74 Friday. And McLeod, a Furman commit, accounted for 84 total yards (39 rushing).

Trinity's best chance to score was late in the first half when the Titans reached the Skyhawk 17. But quarterback Carter Hardee's third-and-8 pass was intercepted by none other than Richardson. Richardson also converted both of the Skyhawks' point-after kicks.

"We've got to keep working on our passing game," said Amell, whose team passed for 86 yards. "That's something we need to do especially with the way (Hammond) played us. I felt Carter threw the ball pretty well. We weren't quite ready. We wanted to do what we did. But we'll make our adjustments as we go."