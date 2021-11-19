Trinity Collegiate loses in SCISA Class 3A state football championship game

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Trinity Collegiate led 15-14 at halftime over Hammond in Friday's SCISA Class 3A state championship game.
But the four-time defending champion Skyhawks scored 34 unanswered points in the second half to make it five in a row with a 48-15 win over coach Jared Amell's Titans at Charleston Southern University's Buccaneer Stadium.
WILL BE UPDATED
TC;8;7;0;0--15
H;0;14;14;21--48
FIRST QUARTER
TC -- Carter Hardee 1 run (Tre McLeod run), 6:08
SECOND QUARTER
H -- Dylan Richardson 1 run (Aiden Palisin kick), 9:45
H -- Richardson 3 run (Palisin kick), 8:36
TC -- Reggion Bennett 13 pass from Hardee (Cam Jordan kick), 1:50
THIRD QUARTER
H -- Richardson 1 run (Richardson kick), 10:35
H -- Jack Weston 80 pass from Richardson (pass failed), 2:49
FOURTH QUARTER
H -- Cam Scott 16 pass from Richardson (Richardson kick), 10:21
H -- Scott 36 pass from Richardson (Richardson kick), 7:21
H -- C.J. Stokes 7 run (Palisin kick), 2:05
