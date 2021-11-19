 Skip to main content
Trinity Collegiate loses in SCISA Class 3A state football championship game
Trinity Collegiate loses in SCISA Class 3A state football championship game

trinity collegiate tc logo

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Trinity Collegiate led 15-14 at halftime over Hammond in Friday's SCISA Class 3A state championship game.

But the four-time defending champion Skyhawks scored 34 unanswered points in the second half to make it five in a row with a 48-15 win over coach Jared Amell's Titans at Charleston Southern University's Buccaneer Stadium.

WILL BE UPDATED

TC;8;7;0;0--15

H;0;14;14;21--48

FIRST QUARTER

TC -- Carter Hardee 1 run (Tre McLeod run), 6:08

SECOND QUARTER

H -- Dylan Richardson 1 run (Aiden Palisin kick), 9:45

H -- Richardson 3 run (Palisin kick), 8:36

TC -- Reggion Bennett 13 pass from Hardee (Cam Jordan kick), 1:50

THIRD QUARTER

H -- Richardson 1 run (Richardson kick), 10:35

H -- Jack Weston 80 pass from Richardson (pass failed), 2:49

FOURTH QUARTER

H -- Cam Scott 16 pass from Richardson (Richardson kick), 10:21

H -- Scott 36 pass from Richardson (Richardson kick), 7:21

H -- C.J. Stokes 7 run (Palisin kick), 2:05

