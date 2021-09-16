Trinity Collegiate prepares for crucial, three-week run

DARLINGTON, S.C. – As Trinity Collegiate prepares to play First Baptist, Ben Lippen and Hammond, Titans coach Jared Amell won’t exactly refer to them as games that will tell this season’s tale.

“They’ll definitely tell the tale of the middle third of our season,” said Amell, whose team is 3-0. “There’s still a lot of football left after these three games. We didn’t start improving last year until after these three games. Hopefully, it doesn’t take us that long to be playing good football like we were playing good football at the end of last season."

The Titans face these three teams in the same order they did in 2020 – a year during which Trinity lost by scores of 24-15, 34-32 and 19-0.

“These three games are certainly important; we know how we did last year against them, and we feel like we’re a much better team than we were last year,” Amell said. “We’re in a different place. So hopefully, the results of these next three games show that.”

The Titans’ goal is to run the ball with the likes of running backs Reggion Bennett and Tre McLeod. Through three games, Bennett has rushed for 580 yards and seven touchdowns, and McLeod has 357 and three.