Trinity Collegiate prepares for crucial, three-week run

DARLINGTON, S.C. – As Trinity Collegiate prepares to play First Baptist, Ben Lippen and Hammond, Titans coach Jared Amell won’t exactly refer to them as games that will tell this season’s tale.
“They’ll definitely tell the tale of the middle third of our season,” said Amell, whose team is 3-0. “There’s still a lot of football left after these three games. We didn’t start improving last year until after these three games. Hopefully, it doesn’t take us that long to be playing good football like we were playing good football at the end of last season."
The Titans face these three teams in the same order they did in 2020 – a year during which Trinity lost by scores of 24-15, 34-32 and 19-0.
“These three games are certainly important; we know how we did last year against them, and we feel like we’re a much better team than we were last year,” Amell said. “We’re in a different place. So hopefully, the results of these next three games show that.”
The Titans’ goal is to run the ball with the likes of running backs Reggion Bennett and Tre McLeod. Through three games, Bennett has rushed for 580 yards and seven touchdowns, and McLeod has 357 and three.
“They treat the game right,” Amell said. “They’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do. It’s no wonder why they get the production that they get. They’ve done what they’ve always done this year. They’ve been our leaders, and they have both made a lot of big plays.”
The Hurricanes’ offense largely depends on running back Davian Brown, who scored two first-half touchdowns during last week’s 17-16 win over Ben Lippen.
“(First Baptist) is very much a running team. They have some good wide receivers, but the ball is going to go through (Brown),” Amell said. “Overall, they’re very athletic. They have won 12 of their past 13 games and they went undefeated last regular season. They send kids to play D-1 football every year, so it’s a very quality program. It’s going to be a great showdown.”
The Titans were supposed to play last Friday at Destrehan (La.), but the damage there from Hurricane Ida canceled that. Trinity held three practices last week before shifting its mindset toward First Baptist.
“We’re a good team; we’re 3-0,” Amell said. “And we understand that while it’s a perfect record, our play has been far from perfect. There’s a lot of room for improvement, especially on the defensive side of the ball right now. And that’s what we’re really working on.”
Games like these next three, however, are what Trinity wants in order to measure where its program stands in its second season playing SCISA Class 3A football.
“Having constant growth in the program in all areas is our goal,” Amell said. “We got off to a great start, beating Charlotte Country Day. We had a great preseason, challenging some of the local public schools. But now it’s time to kind of move to some harder football with these next three games, and we’re very much looking forward to it.”
That time is now.
“The first game (against First Baptist), you’re looking at a big region game. A win Friday night would put us in great position within our region, which is our first goal,” Amell said. “Then, we play Ben Lippen, and they’re a team that was competitive with First Baptist, and they beat Heathwood Hall. They’ve got a new coach, and they’re improving.
“And then, there’s the game against Hammond, and they’ve carried the flag in the state for the past 10 or 11 seasons,” he added. “They’re obviously what every team is aspiring to be. And we’re trying to close that gap. We’re excited to see where we are, compared to them. And hopefully, we play them twice this year.”