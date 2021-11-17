 Skip to main content
Trinity Collegiate RBs Reggion Bennett, Tre McLeod best friends on, off field
PREP FOOTBALL

Trinity Collegiate RBs Reggion Bennett, Tre McLeod best friends on, off field

Ben Lippen at Trinity Collegiate Football

Trinity Collegiate’s Reggion Bennett (2) blocks for ball carrier Tre McLeod during a recent game. The two stars are also best friends off the field.

 WILLIAM HESTER, SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The friendship between Reggion Bennett and Tre McLeod has been just as fulfilling as their teamwork.

The Trinity Collegiate running backs joined the Titans from rival high schools, Bennett from Hartsville and McLeod from Darlington. They helped their team to the 2019 SCISA Class 2A championship, and now they’re trying to help their program win one, in 3A, on Friday against Hammond (7 p.m. at Charleston Southern).

“They found their home here, they’re inseparable on the field and off the field,” Trinity Collegiate coach Jared Amell said.

Bennett and McLeod would agree.

“He’s pretty much like a brother to me,” said Bennett, who has rushed for 2,429 yards (an average of 202.42 per game) and 29 touchdowns this season. “If you see him, you see me. And if you see me, you see him.”

No matter where they go.

“We do it all together, like working out and going to the beach,” said McLeod, a Furman commit who has rushed for 1,450 yards and 19 scores this year. “We just do everything together.”

Bennett likes McLeod’s humor.

“He jokes around a lot,” Bennett said. “So, that’s the main thing about him. We do have a lot of common. Tre works hard in the classroom, just like me. So, that’s how we get along. We push each other to get better every day.”

McLeod, meanwhile, likes the motivation Bennett brings.

“He just pushes me so much to be a better person,” McLeod said. “Since the first day we were on the team together, we found we have so much in common. We have a lot of common goals; we just try to help each other reach them.”

Judging by their statistics, that friendship off the field has translated to even stronger chemistry on it.

“It’s about two kids who have the same goals and same passion,” Amell said. “They’ve had this passion since they were freshmen here, waiting for this moment Friday to play Hammond. They went from 2A, trying to get respect, and then won state. And after a tough first year in 3A and now playing for the state title, it’s everything they’ve worked for. You can see it on the field; nobody works harder than those two.”

That’s when the two players’ chemistry especially makes an impact.

“He pushes me and knows how to get me going, and I know how to get him going on the field,” Bennett said.

McLeod agrees.

“It just builds that bond where I know he’s got my back and I know I’ve got his on the field,” McLeod said. “We both know what the other is going to do. And we’ve worked so hard for these moments like we can have Friday.”

What also makes Friday meaningful for the two players is this will be their final one as Titans. But maybe not as teammates. Bennett recently de-committed from Buffalo, and he too has an offer from the Paladins.

“We hope maybe that can happen,” Bennett said. “But if this is our last game together, it’s going to be hard, knowing for the last four years he pushed me to go harder every game and every practice.”

But McLeod would be happy to also have Bennett as a Furman teammate.

“That would be great; I talk to him every day, trying to get him to come,” McLeod said. “That would just be a blessing to have someone at the next level that you can count on and push you to be better. That would be such a great thing.”

McLeod

