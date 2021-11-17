Trinity Collegiate RBs Reggion Bennett, Tre McLeod best friends on, off field

McLeod, meanwhile, likes the motivation Bennett brings.

“He just pushes me so much to be a better person,” McLeod said. “Since the first day we were on the team together, we found we have so much in common. We have a lot of common goals; we just try to help each other reach them.”

Judging by their statistics, that friendship off the field has translated to even stronger chemistry on it.

“It’s about two kids who have the same goals and same passion,” Amell said. “They’ve had this passion since they were freshmen here, waiting for this moment Friday to play Hammond. They went from 2A, trying to get respect, and then won state. And after a tough first year in 3A and now playing for the state title, it’s everything they’ve worked for. You can see it on the field; nobody works harder than those two.”

That’s when the two players’ chemistry especially makes an impact.

“He pushes me and knows how to get me going, and I know how to get him going on the field,” Bennett said.

McLeod agrees.