Trinity Collegiate swimming sets records at Pinewood Prep Invitational
Prep Swimming

image0.jpg

Trinity Collegiate's swimming team.

 SUBMITTED

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- In prep swimming, Trinity Collegiate's 200 free relay girls' team (Meredith Pace, K.K. Ervin, Reese Paison and Cate Phipps) set a school record (1 minute, 46.66 seconds) while winning its race in Saturday's Pinewood Prep Invitational.

Phipps also won the 200 free, and set a school record in that event (2:02.04), as well as another school record in the 100 butterfly (1:05.22), an event in which she placed third.

Paison was second in the 500 free, Pace second in the 50 free, and Eric Kim was third in the 100 breaststroke.

The Titans finished third in the meet as a team.

