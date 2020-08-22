 Skip to main content
Trinity Collegiate's Banner finishes 19th at Skyhawk Invitational
Prep Cross-Country

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The Trinity Collegiate cross-country teams competed in the Skyhawk Invitational on Saturday and placed eighth with 198 points

The Titans’ Kate Coker finished the 5K race at 25 minutes, 41 seconds (51st place), followed by Bryce Christian (30:02, 61st); Katarina Glassman (30:15, 63rd) and Liza Commander (31:21, 66th).

For the boys, Jack Banner led the way with a 19th-place time of 19:24. Brook Brumfield was 25th (19:39), followed by Pearce Scott (37th, 20:34), Reid Saunders (52nd, 22:26), Ray Winegard (64th, 23:51), Ryder Gibbs (66th, 24:17) and Caulder Christian (72nd, 27:46).

