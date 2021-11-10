 Skip to main content
Trinity Collegiate's Cate Phipps signs to swim at Davidson
High Schools

20211110_113223.jpg

Cate Phipps, front center, poses with her family after signing a national letter of intent to swim at Davidson College.

 SCOTT CHANCEY/MORNING NEWS

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Cate Phipps’ swimming coach at Trinity Collegiate called her Wednesday morning, asking if she had practiced signing her scholarship letter to Davidson College.

The answer was no.

“I had not practiced my signature, but I should have,” Phipps said, laughing.

But what Phipps did during her stellar swimming career was practice in the pool – a lot. And it led to her accomplishment of signing a national letter of intent with an NCAA Division I program.

Phipps won SCISA state championships in the 50 and 100 freestyle events in 2019. Then, she recently won those two state finals again – along with setting two state records in the process. She also anchored the 200 freestyle relay to a state title with K.K. Ervin, Meredith Pace and Reese Paison.

Phipps took a liking to Davidson when she traveled there with family while her older brother, William, visited colleges for golf-scholarship opportunities.

“I naturally loved it,” Phipps said. “But when I started touring colleges myself, Davidson was still at the top of my list.”

Phipps said Davidson’s coaches also took a huge interest in her.

“They see a lot of potential in me and think I could contribute to the team,” she said. “I not only love to compete, but I love getting to know people. That’s a big quality in their eyes, too.”

Starting next fall, Phipps will be competing in the very sport she loves at the very college she wants to attend.

“It’s a really big moment for me,” she said. “It took a lot of hard work, and that hard work is culminating right now. I’ve been training really hard, and a lot of people are here today that supported me along the way. It means a lot to have them come together here.”

618c3fdee5290.image.jpg

Phipps
Tags

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

