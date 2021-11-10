Trinity Collegiate's Cate Phipps signs to swim at Davidson

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Cate Phipps’ swimming coach at Trinity Collegiate called her Wednesday morning, asking if she had practiced signing her scholarship letter to Davidson College.

The answer was no.

“I had not practiced my signature, but I should have,” Phipps said, laughing.

But what Phipps did during her stellar swimming career was practice in the pool – a lot. And it led to her accomplishment of signing a national letter of intent with an NCAA Division I program.

Phipps won SCISA state championships in the 50 and 100 freestyle events in 2019. Then, she recently won those two state finals again – along with setting two state records in the process. She also anchored the 200 freestyle relay to a state title with K.K. Ervin, Meredith Pace and Reese Paison.

Phipps took a liking to Davidson when she traveled there with family while her older brother, William, visited colleges for golf-scholarship opportunities.

“I naturally loved it,” Phipps said. “But when I started touring colleges myself, Davidson was still at the top of my list.”

Phipps said Davidson’s coaches also took a huge interest in her.