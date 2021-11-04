 Skip to main content
Trinity Collegiate's first-round playoff game now at Timmonsville High
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Trinity Collegiate's football team tweeted Thursday its scheduled first-round SCISA Class 3A playoff game at home against Ben Lippen will now be played 7:30 p.m. Friday at Timmonsville High School.

Field conditions are the reason, according to Titan football coach and athletic director, Jared Amell.

"We just had a bunch of rain that came in last week, and the field got torn up in last week's game against Cardinal Newman," Amell said. "It just didn't dry out the way we hoped it would. And we got a little bit of rain today, and that just put it over the top. I just felt it would be safer to play the game somewhere else."

