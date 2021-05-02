Trinity Collegiate's Gene Zeigler wins Southern Cross Invitational

AIKEN, S.C. -- Trinity Collegiate star and University of South Carolina signee, Gene Zeigler, won the prestigious Southern Cross invitational this past weekend in a playoff.

He parred the first playoff hole to beat Christ Church's Jack Wofford.

Zeigler helped lead the Titans to last week's SCISA Class 3A state team championship. As for the team competition at the Southern Cross, Trinity Collegiate was runner-up, finishing four strokes behind Christ Church, which finished at 11 over.

Trinity Collegiate, which posted rounds of 218 and 223, was led by Zeigler's 141 (68-73), Drew Jeffords (T-13th at 148, 73-75), Pake June (T-26th at 152, 77-75) and Thomas Davis (T-68th at 165, 80-85).