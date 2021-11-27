Trinity Collegiate's LeBron Thomas Morning News Preseason Boys' Basketball Player of the Year

DARLINGTON, S.C. – After LeBron Thomas transferred from Lee Central to Trinity Collegiate, his role as the Titans’ point guard was straight forward.
But it wasn’t easy.
“I was getting used to a new school and a new team, and we were in the time of COVID, and it just took a while to adjust,” Thomas said. “I was counted on for leadership over teammates I didn’t really know. It was hard, but once I got used to everybody, everything went good after that.”
By season’s end, with Thomas as point guard, the Titans won the SCISA Class 3A championship.
After averaging 19 points, five assists and five rebounds last season, Thomas is the Morning News’ Preseason Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year.
As the Titans are building for this season, Trinity Collegiate coach Mike Teasley can see already where Thomas has improved.
“One of the improvements in LeBron is his leadership,” said Teasley, last season’s Morning News Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year. “He has really accepted the role of leading a very senior-heavy team — not just in the things he does on the court, but in the way he practices and approaches the game. He has taken on that responsibility.”
Point guards, of course, are counted upon for more than leadership.
“The growth of LeBron this year has been his ability to be a playmaker,” Teasley said. “He has the ability to score from different areas and at different times. But he also does a great job of getting his teammates involved and setting them up for success early in games.”
Thomas can see that difference, as well.
“I know my team has my back, and I have my team’s back,” Thomas said. “I tell them how it is because this is my last year. If things are wrong on the court, it’s my job to make things right. It’s my job to lead. Coaches had told me I needed to start leading better because I had been a little too quiet in the past. I definitely think this year I have gotten a lot more vocal.”
Meanwhile, Thomas is more willing to take shots himself.
“I definitely think I got better, shooting-wise,” Thomas said. “Last year, I don’t know if I took a lot of shots. But this year, I know for a fact I take a lot of shots. Coaches are already getting on to me when I don’t take enough shots. So, that’s what I have really worked on: Shooting the ball.”