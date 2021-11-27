Trinity Collegiate's LeBron Thomas Morning News Preseason Boys' Basketball Player of the Year

“The growth of LeBron this year has been his ability to be a playmaker,” Teasley said. “He has the ability to score from different areas and at different times. But he also does a great job of getting his teammates involved and setting them up for success early in games.”

Thomas can see that difference, as well.

“I know my team has my back, and I have my team’s back,” Thomas said. “I tell them how it is because this is my last year. If things are wrong on the court, it’s my job to make things right. It’s my job to lead. Coaches had told me I needed to start leading better because I had been a little too quiet in the past. I definitely think this year I have gotten a lot more vocal.”

Meanwhile, Thomas is more willing to take shots himself.

“I definitely think I got better, shooting-wise,” Thomas said. “Last year, I don’t know if I took a lot of shots. But this year, I know for a fact I take a lot of shots. Coaches are already getting on to me when I don’t take enough shots. So, that’s what I have really worked on: Shooting the ball.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.