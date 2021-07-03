Trinity Collegiate's Reggion Bennett commits to Buffalo

FLORENCE, S.C. – Trinity Collegiate star Reggion Bennett no longer has to worry about choosing which college to sign with. The rising junior announced Saturday he verbally committed to Buffalo.

“It feels good now that I know I have a set home, and that I can just go into the season to focus on having a good year,” Bennett said. “I want to focus solely on helping our team win a state championship.”

Bennett, who received several FBS offers, chose the Bulls for several reasons. One was their impression of him on film.

“I’ll be playing on special teams and at running back, and in some slot,” said Bennett, an all-Pee Dee selection. “The coaches there said I could make big plays. I’m a home-run hitter that can play a big part in matchup games.”

This past season, Bennett rushed for 1,894 yards and 19 touchdowns. Receiving, he accounted for 147 yards (on 14 catches) and three more touchdowns.

“Reggion is a consummate student athlete,” said Jared Amell, Trinity Collegiate coach. “He deserves everything and more. I told him this morning this is just the beginning of his success. Kids like Reggion make my job really easy.