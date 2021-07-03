Trinity Collegiate's Reggion Bennett commits to Buffalo

FLORENCE, S.C. – Trinity Collegiate star Reggion Bennett no longer has to worry about choosing which college to sign with. The rising junior announced Saturday he verbally committed to Buffalo.
“It feels good now that I know I have a set home, and that I can just go into the season to focus on having a good year,” Bennett said. “I want to focus solely on helping our team win a state championship.”
Bennett, who received several FBS offers, chose the Bulls for several reasons. One was their impression of him on film.
“I’ll be playing on special teams and at running back, and in some slot,” said Bennett, an all-Pee Dee selection. “The coaches there said I could make big plays. I’m a home-run hitter that can play a big part in matchup games.”
This past season, Bennett rushed for 1,894 yards and 19 touchdowns. Receiving, he accounted for 147 yards (on 14 catches) and three more touchdowns.
“Reggion is a consummate student athlete,” said Jared Amell, Trinity Collegiate coach. “He deserves everything and more. I told him this morning this is just the beginning of his success. Kids like Reggion make my job really easy.
“He’s given me everything and more that I have asked of him these past few years,” he added. “I look forward to his senior season and what the next four years at the collegiate level bring for him. I wanted the University of Buffalo to know as amazing of a student-athlete that he is, he is that much of better of a person. Tell me how many kids give their all on Friday nights and show up at my son’s 7 on 7 at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. That’s Reggion and the world could use a lot more of him!”
Amell, whose hometown is just more than an hour from Buffalo, talked with the Bulls’ staff.
“(Amell) talked to one of the coaches, and he told me that (Mike Daniels, Bennett’s recruiter from Buffalo) is a coach I would want to play for,” Bennett said. “And since Day 1, when he started recruiting me to Buffalo, that’s the relationship we’ve had. I went up there for the official visit, and it just felt like family.”
There are several former Buffalo players in the NFL, including last spring’s fifth-round draft pick, Jaret Patterson, to Washington.
“It’s good knowing that I’m on an FBS team that has had some really good running backs come through there,” Bennett said. “With that in mind, it was no-brainer to go to Buffalo to pursue my dream of making it to the NFL.”