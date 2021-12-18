Trinity Collegiate's Reggion Bennett is Morning News Prep Football Player of the Year

“I never had to lead a team before because I was younger than the other guys,” said Bennett, who was part of Trinity’s 2019 SCISA 2A state championship team. “So for this year, for me to lead the guys, I had to take a big step in the direction of leadership. I had to help stress to our team that we should work hard and nothing is given. And, that we’ve got to work for what we want.”

That helped lead Trinity to a region title along the way. And, Bennett's willingness to also play defense played a big role in that.

“When coach Amell asked me to play defense, I thought it was a joke because I had never played it since I was a kid,” Bennett said. “But he said he really needed me. I just want to win, and I said, ‘I’ve got you, coach.’ And, I guess I did a pretty good job at it.”

“I think (also playing defense) just shows how talented he is in what he did for his team in his first year playing defense extensively,” Amell said. “We felt like we needed him there. And, his defensive stats were impressive for playing defense half the season. That’s just an example of his value. He didn’t play defense for three years because he was so valuable on offense. But he then became also extremely valuable on defense.”