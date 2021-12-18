Trinity Collegiate's Reggion Bennett is Morning News Prep Football Player of the Year

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Trinity Collegiate football coach Jared Amell put it in the simplest, grandest terms while talking about his star senior − Morning News Football Player of the Year, Reggion Bennett.
“He had a big year,” Amell said.
How big? Consider this: Bennett, the SCISA's 3A Player of the Year, rushed for 2,502 yards (11.9 per carry) and 29 touchdowns. He accounted for 259 receiving yards and three more touchdowns.
But that's not all.
On defense, at linebacker − a position Bennett played extensively this season for the first time in his career − he recorded 11 sacks. Not to mention, 52 tackles (27 for loss), along with an interception and forced fumble.
“My goal coming into this year started after last season (a first-round playoff loss), and I knew how I wanted my senior year to end,” said Bennett, a big reason the Titans finished this year as SCISA Class 3A’s state runner-up. “I told the guys that me and the seniors wanted to go out together and win a state championship.”
That didn’t happen, but Bennett scored on a touchdown catch in the state title game against Hammond.
Along this year's journey, Bennett’s goal was to become just as good a leader as he was a player.
“I never had to lead a team before because I was younger than the other guys,” said Bennett, who was part of Trinity’s 2019 SCISA 2A state championship team. “So for this year, for me to lead the guys, I had to take a big step in the direction of leadership. I had to help stress to our team that we should work hard and nothing is given. And, that we’ve got to work for what we want.”
That helped lead Trinity to a region title along the way. And, Bennett's willingness to also play defense played a big role in that.
“When coach Amell asked me to play defense, I thought it was a joke because I had never played it since I was a kid,” Bennett said. “But he said he really needed me. I just want to win, and I said, ‘I’ve got you, coach.’ And, I guess I did a pretty good job at it.”
“I think (also playing defense) just shows how talented he is in what he did for his team in his first year playing defense extensively,” Amell said. “We felt like we needed him there. And, his defensive stats were impressive for playing defense half the season. That’s just an example of his value. He didn’t play defense for three years because he was so valuable on offense. But he then became also extremely valuable on defense.”
Bennett’s feats on offense, however, are why most football fans around the state will remember him.
“It’s pretty crazy to rush for that many yards,” said Bennett, who finished his high school career with more than 6,000 rushing yards (6,446). “I’m the type of guy who really doesn’t get into numbers. I just play the game and hope I have good numbers at the end of the game. But after rushing for that many yards, I have no choice but to look at that now and say, ‘Wow!’”
The same could be said about Bennett’s legacy.
“I think his legacy is not just his legacy at Trinity, but also in the state,” Amell said. “How many people have rushed for over 6,000 career yards and 2,500 in a year?”