Trio of Pee Dee SCISA teams set for title games as playoffs continue

FLORENCE, S.C. – The SCHSL kicked off its postseason on Friday, and after round one, five Pee Dee teams remain.

SCISA on the other hand is nearly done with its season – and three local teams are now one win away from earning state titles.

All three will play this upcoming weekend at Charleston Southern University.

Laurence Manning Academy and Hammond will meet at 7 p.m. Friday in the 3A championship. The two teams are meeting for the third time in four seasons and for the second consecutive year. Hammond (9-1) has won both of the previous matchups, including a 49-21 victory over the Swampcats (9-3) last year.

At noon Saturday, Carolina Academy and Hilton Head Christian Academy will kick things off in the 2A championship game. The Bobcats (8-1) are looking for their first title under coach T.J. Joye, who is leaving after this season to devote his full-time attention to his new position as Florence County Sheriff.

In order to that, they’ll have to take down an Eagles team that is aiming to cap off a perfect season. HHC sits at 11-0 entering Saturday’s contest.

