Trio of Pee Dee SCISA teams set for title games as playoffs continue

FLORENCE, S.C. – The SCHSL kicked off its postseason on Friday, and after round one, five Pee Dee teams remain.
SCISA on the other hand is nearly done with its season – and three local teams are now one win away from earning state titles.
All three will play this upcoming weekend at Charleston Southern University.
Laurence Manning Academy and Hammond will meet at 7 p.m. Friday in the 3A championship. The two teams are meeting for the third time in four seasons and for the second consecutive year. Hammond (9-1) has won both of the previous matchups, including a 49-21 victory over the Swampcats (9-3) last year.
At noon Saturday, Carolina Academy and Hilton Head Christian Academy will kick things off in the 2A championship game. The Bobcats (8-1) are looking for their first title under coach T.J. Joye, who is leaving after this season to devote his full-time attention to his new position as Florence County Sheriff.
In order to that, they’ll have to take down an Eagles team that is aiming to cap off a perfect season. HHC sits at 11-0 entering Saturday’s contest.
“They’re a great football team and we’ve got to do things better to beat them,” Joye said after his team defeated Orangeburg Prep 22-21 to reach the finals. “We’ve got to work on blocking and filling our gaps. We’ve got to do a much better job against a team like that.”
The final game of the weekend will be the 1A game between Lee Academy and Thomas Heyward Academy at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The Cavaliers (9-3) are back in the big game for the first time since 2016 and are looking to win their first state crown since 2015.
The Rebels (11-1) meanwhile are vying for a championship for the third consecutive year.
On the SCHSL side, Dillon (6-0) will have to hit the road as it faces Gilbert (7-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The winner travels to the Oceanside Collegiate/Camden victor for the 3A lower state final on Nov. 27.
In 2A, Marion (5-1) is the lone Pee Dee team left and will host Barnwell (4-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Swamp Foxes would then face either Andrews or Pelion for the lower state championship the week after.
There are three area teams remaining in the 1A playoffs, and two of them will face off Friday in the lower state bracket.
Lake View (6-0) will hit the road to take on Carvers Bay (7-1) in a battle of perennial powerhouses. The victor earns the right to host either Bamberg-Ehrhardt or Whale Branch in the state semifinals on Nov. 27.
On the upper state side, Lamar (6-2) will get a chance to earn a measure of revenge on Friday as the Silver Foxes host Wagener-Salley (6-1). The War Eagles knocked Lamar out of the playoffs last season.
