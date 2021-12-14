 Skip to main content
TUESDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Hartsville Boys dominate West Florence
Tuesday's Prep Basketball Roundup

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Jamari Briggs scored a game-high 24 points to lead Hartsville's boys to a 61-41 win over West Florence on Tuesday Night.

Teammate Kam Foman added 17 points.

West Florence’s Deuce Hudson scored a team-high 17.

WEST FLORENCE (41)

Deuce Hudson 17, Bruce 7, Lloyd 7, Graves 9, McBride 1.

HARTSVILLE (61)

Jamari Briggs 24, LeXander 5, Kam Foman 17, Knox 1, McFarland 1, DeAndre Huggins 15.

Wilson 56

Darlington 47

FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson’s Damori Lynch finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Teammate Bryan Boston added 14.

Darlington’s Dominic Cotton scored a game-high 18 points, followed by Steve Williams with 14.

DARLINGTON (47)

Dominic Cotton 18, Wingate 2, Steve Williams 14, Green 2, Keith 8, Isaac 2, Dubose 1.

WILSON (56)

Bryan Boston 14, Butler 7, Daniels 4, Brown 7, Thompson 3, Damori Lynch 15, Green 6.

South Florence 51

North Myrtle Beach 47

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence’s Tre McElveen and Khristian Bruce each scored a team-high 11 points.

Teammate Jackson Robinson added 10.

SOUTH FLORENCE (51)

Tre McElveen 11, Khristian Bruce 11, Jackson Robinson 10, Campbell 9, Brown 5, Moore 3, Lesane 2.

Marlboro County 57

Marion 47

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Keon Adams scored a game-high 16 points.

Marion’s Gabriel Cusack also scored a game-high 16.

MARION (47)

Quay’Sheed Scott 11, Henry 6, Gabriel Cusack 16, Jamison 2, Jamorius Wilson 10,Lathon 2.

MARLBORO COUNTY (57)

Chalmers 8, Keon Adams 16, Alford 9, Brown 8, Barfield 4, Leviner 4, Bostic 8.

Manning 96

C.E. Murray 54

MANNING, S.C. — Manning’s Justin Daniels scored a game-high 28 points.

C.E. Murray’s Quentarius Grant scored 14.

C.E. MURRAY (54)

Kingrade 20, Quentarius Grant 14, Mack 3, Matthews 3, Kennedy 8, Gamble 4, Green 2.

MANNING (96)

Justin Daniels 28, Hilton 6, D McFadden 16, Evans 8, Myers 2, Caesar 17, Rankins 7, Plowden 1, McCray 4.

Lake City 66

Lamar 47

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City’s Qualek Washington scored a team-high 15 points.

Lamar’s Pat Anderson scored a game-high 19.

LAMAR (47)

Eaddy 1, De’Lontae Eaddy 12, Pat Anderson 19, Davis 7, Price 4, Turey 2.

LAKE CITY (66)

Gordon 2, Rose 6, Howard 8, Quay Singletary 12, Butler 8, Franklin 4, Brown 7, Qualek Washington 15, Burgess 4.

North Central 49

Chesterfield 44

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Jaylan Henderson scored eight points.

CHESTERFIELD (44)

Little 4, Jaylan Henderson 8, A.Thompson 6, Little 3, Coyler 6, Rivers 2, Chan 5, Chambers 7, Champman 3.

Buford 68

Cheraw 58

LANCASTER, S.C. — Cheraw’s Devin Gillespie scored a game-high 22 points, followed by Zay Brown with 12.

CHERAW (41)

Hinson 7, Devin Gillespie 22, Zay Brown 12, Cauthen 5, Short 2, Dwight Harrington 10.

Hemingway 65

Mullins 59

HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Hemingway’s Darrell Jones scored a team-high 14 points.

Mullins’ Malachi Watson scored a game-high 23.

HEMINGWAY (65)

Williams 6, Jamorie Ellis 12, Darrell Jones 14, Tyrek Brown 14, Canty 2, Rouse 4, Cooper 9, Woods 2, Shackleford 2.

MULLINS (59)

Livingston 8, Hayes 9, Reed 3, Malachi Watson 23, Tayon Torres 11, Davis 5.

Scott’s Branch 49

Lee Central 38

SUMMERTON, S.C. — Lee Central’s Javon Johnson scored a team-high nine points.

LEE CENTRAL (38)

Javon Johnson 9, Newkirk 3, Bradley 6, N.Johnson 4, Hickman 8, Brisbon 4, Holmes 5.

Carvers Bay 88

Hannah-Pamplico 71

PAMPLICO, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Tevin Young scored a game-high 18 points, followed by Havaughn Green with 17.

Hannah-Pamplico’s Tyris Jenkins scored a game-high 18, followed by Cyrus Ellison with 16.

CARVERS BAY (88)

Grate 4, Brockington 7, Javon Walker 12, Brumell 5, Tevin Young 18, Grice 5, Havaughn Green 17, Ketrick Porter 14, Bell 2.

HANNAH-PAMPLICO (71)

Fleming 7, Poston 6, Tyris Jenkins 18, Cyrus Ellison 16,Josh McNeil 10, Tae Sellers 14.

Johnsonville 33

Loris 30

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Travis Wilson scored a team-high 17 points.

JOHNSONVILLE (33)

Travis Wilson 17, Avant 7, Pressley 7, Coles 2.

Florence Christian 50

Northside Christian 45

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Juw-El Huntley scored a game-high 23 points.

Teammate Emekah Johnson added 10.

FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (50)

Juw-El Huntley 23, Gray 2, Emekah Johnson 10, Munn 2, Berry 5, Kelly 8.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Florence Christian 31

Northside Christian 25 (OT)

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Hilton Broach scored a team-high 13 points.

FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (31)

Sterling 8,Middleton 6, Hilton Broach 13, Cash 2, Bankson 2.

Marlboro County 64

Marion 37

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Tysomia Lowe scored a game-high 26 points.

Marion’s Yazmine Howard had a team-high 16.

MARION (37)

Yazmine Howard 16, Davis 4, Barr 3, Samuels 2, Williams 5, Timmons 5.

MARLBORO COUNTY (64)

Isaac 8, Barfield 4, Hairston 3, LaNiyah Peguero 14, Powell 6, McQueen 3, Tysomia Lowe 26.

Chesterfield 62

North Central 19

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Raleigh Rivers scored a game-high 17 points.

Teammate Kierra Diggs added 16.

CHESTERFIELD (62)

Raeleigh Rivers 17, Blackwell 7, Lorianna Dixon 10, Kierra Diggs 16, Pace 6, Chapman 2, Turnage 2, Eubanks 2

Buford 59

Cheraw 41

LANCASTER, S.C. — Cheraw’s My’Shauna Worrell scored a game-high 11 points.

Teammate La”Kyrah Stacks added 10.

CHERAW (41)

Gould 6, Faulkner 2, McGritt 2, My’Shauna Worrell 11, Rudisell 3, Rouse 3, La’Kyrah Stacks 10, Murray 4.

Hemingway 57

Mullins 37

HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Hemingway’s Teonna Draughn scored a game-high 27 points.

Mullins’ Jada Davis scored 12.

MULLINS (37)

Davis 4, Burroughs 8, Williams 6, Jada Davis 12, Lewis 4.

HEMINGWAY (57)

Logan Heyward 12, Nesmith 3, Teonna Draughn 27, Singletary 8, McCullough 5, Smith 2.

Scott’s Branch 52

Lee Central 45

SUMMERTON, S.C. — Lee Central’s Natalie Pitts scored a team-high 12 points.

LEE CENTRAL (45)

Natalie Pitts 12, Bradley 9, Holmes 8, Slater 7, Dennis 6.

Carvers Bay 43

Hannah-Pamplico 39

PAMPLICO, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Jerchel Geathers scored a game-high 18 points.

Teammate Alana Morris added 13.

Hannah-Pamplico’s Hilary Williams and Jayla Graham each added 13.

CARVERS BAY (43)

Jerchel Geathers 18, Staggers 2, Graham 8, Sumpter 3, Alana Morris 13.

HANNAH-PAMPLICO (39)

Peterson 4, Hilary Williams 13, Jayla Graham 13, Eaddy 2, Hacker 1, Wilson 6.

Loris 40

Johnsonville 5

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Miasia Hamilton scored three points.

JOHNSONVILLE (5)

Miasia Hamilton 3, Eaddy 2.

ADDITIONAL SCORE: Lake City def. Lamar 28-14.

