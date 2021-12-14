TUESDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Hartsville Boys dominate West Florence

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Jamari Briggs scored a game-high 24 points to lead Hartsville's boys to a 61-41 win over West Florence on Tuesday Night.
Teammate Kam Foman added 17 points.
West Florence’s Deuce Hudson scored a team-high 17.
WEST FLORENCE (41)
Deuce Hudson 17, Bruce 7, Lloyd 7, Graves 9, McBride 1.
HARTSVILLE (61)
Jamari Briggs 24, LeXander 5, Kam Foman 17, Knox 1, McFarland 1, DeAndre Huggins 15.
Wilson 56
Darlington 47
FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson’s Damori Lynch finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Teammate Bryan Boston added 14.
Darlington’s Dominic Cotton scored a game-high 18 points, followed by Steve Williams with 14.
DARLINGTON (47)
Dominic Cotton 18, Wingate 2, Steve Williams 14, Green 2, Keith 8, Isaac 2, Dubose 1.
WILSON (56)
Bryan Boston 14, Butler 7, Daniels 4, Brown 7, Thompson 3, Damori Lynch 15, Green 6.
South Florence 51
North Myrtle Beach 47
FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence’s Tre McElveen and Khristian Bruce each scored a team-high 11 points.
Teammate Jackson Robinson added 10.
SOUTH FLORENCE (51)
Tre McElveen 11, Khristian Bruce 11, Jackson Robinson 10, Campbell 9, Brown 5, Moore 3, Lesane 2.
Marlboro County 57
Marion 47
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Keon Adams scored a game-high 16 points.
Marion’s Gabriel Cusack also scored a game-high 16.
MARION (47)
Quay’Sheed Scott 11, Henry 6, Gabriel Cusack 16, Jamison 2, Jamorius Wilson 10,Lathon 2.
MARLBORO COUNTY (57)
Chalmers 8, Keon Adams 16, Alford 9, Brown 8, Barfield 4, Leviner 4, Bostic 8.
Manning 96
C.E. Murray 54
MANNING, S.C. — Manning’s Justin Daniels scored a game-high 28 points.
C.E. Murray’s Quentarius Grant scored 14.
C.E. MURRAY (54)
Kingrade 20, Quentarius Grant 14, Mack 3, Matthews 3, Kennedy 8, Gamble 4, Green 2.
MANNING (96)
Justin Daniels 28, Hilton 6, D McFadden 16, Evans 8, Myers 2, Caesar 17, Rankins 7, Plowden 1, McCray 4.
Lake City 66
Lamar 47
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City’s Qualek Washington scored a team-high 15 points.
Lamar’s Pat Anderson scored a game-high 19.
LAMAR (47)
Eaddy 1, De’Lontae Eaddy 12, Pat Anderson 19, Davis 7, Price 4, Turey 2.
LAKE CITY (66)
Gordon 2, Rose 6, Howard 8, Quay Singletary 12, Butler 8, Franklin 4, Brown 7, Qualek Washington 15, Burgess 4.
North Central 49
Chesterfield 44
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Jaylan Henderson scored eight points.
CHESTERFIELD (44)
Little 4, Jaylan Henderson 8, A.Thompson 6, Little 3, Coyler 6, Rivers 2, Chan 5, Chambers 7, Champman 3.
Buford 68
Cheraw 58
LANCASTER, S.C. — Cheraw’s Devin Gillespie scored a game-high 22 points, followed by Zay Brown with 12.
CHERAW (41)
Hinson 7, Devin Gillespie 22, Zay Brown 12, Cauthen 5, Short 2, Dwight Harrington 10.
Hemingway 65
Mullins 59
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Hemingway’s Darrell Jones scored a team-high 14 points.
Mullins’ Malachi Watson scored a game-high 23.
HEMINGWAY (65)
Williams 6, Jamorie Ellis 12, Darrell Jones 14, Tyrek Brown 14, Canty 2, Rouse 4, Cooper 9, Woods 2, Shackleford 2.
MULLINS (59)
Livingston 8, Hayes 9, Reed 3, Malachi Watson 23, Tayon Torres 11, Davis 5.
Scott’s Branch 49
Lee Central 38
SUMMERTON, S.C. — Lee Central’s Javon Johnson scored a team-high nine points.
LEE CENTRAL (38)
Javon Johnson 9, Newkirk 3, Bradley 6, N.Johnson 4, Hickman 8, Brisbon 4, Holmes 5.
Carvers Bay 88
Hannah-Pamplico 71
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Tevin Young scored a game-high 18 points, followed by Havaughn Green with 17.
Hannah-Pamplico’s Tyris Jenkins scored a game-high 18, followed by Cyrus Ellison with 16.
CARVERS BAY (88)
Grate 4, Brockington 7, Javon Walker 12, Brumell 5, Tevin Young 18, Grice 5, Havaughn Green 17, Ketrick Porter 14, Bell 2.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (71)
Fleming 7, Poston 6, Tyris Jenkins 18, Cyrus Ellison 16,Josh McNeil 10, Tae Sellers 14.
Johnsonville 33
Loris 30
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Travis Wilson scored a team-high 17 points.
JOHNSONVILLE (33)
Travis Wilson 17, Avant 7, Pressley 7, Coles 2.
Florence Christian 50
Northside Christian 45
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Juw-El Huntley scored a game-high 23 points.
Teammate Emekah Johnson added 10.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (50)
Juw-El Huntley 23, Gray 2, Emekah Johnson 10, Munn 2, Berry 5, Kelly 8.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Florence Christian 31
Northside Christian 25 (OT)
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Hilton Broach scored a team-high 13 points.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (31)
Sterling 8,Middleton 6, Hilton Broach 13, Cash 2, Bankson 2.
Marlboro County 64
Marion 37
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Tysomia Lowe scored a game-high 26 points.
Marion’s Yazmine Howard had a team-high 16.
MARION (37)
Yazmine Howard 16, Davis 4, Barr 3, Samuels 2, Williams 5, Timmons 5.
MARLBORO COUNTY (64)
Isaac 8, Barfield 4, Hairston 3, LaNiyah Peguero 14, Powell 6, McQueen 3, Tysomia Lowe 26.
Chesterfield 62
North Central 19
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Raleigh Rivers scored a game-high 17 points.
Teammate Kierra Diggs added 16.
CHESTERFIELD (62)
Raeleigh Rivers 17, Blackwell 7, Lorianna Dixon 10, Kierra Diggs 16, Pace 6, Chapman 2, Turnage 2, Eubanks 2
Buford 59
Cheraw 41
LANCASTER, S.C. — Cheraw’s My’Shauna Worrell scored a game-high 11 points.
Teammate La”Kyrah Stacks added 10.
CHERAW (41)
Gould 6, Faulkner 2, McGritt 2, My’Shauna Worrell 11, Rudisell 3, Rouse 3, La’Kyrah Stacks 10, Murray 4.
Hemingway 57
Mullins 37
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Hemingway’s Teonna Draughn scored a game-high 27 points.
Mullins’ Jada Davis scored 12.
MULLINS (37)
Davis 4, Burroughs 8, Williams 6, Jada Davis 12, Lewis 4.
HEMINGWAY (57)
Logan Heyward 12, Nesmith 3, Teonna Draughn 27, Singletary 8, McCullough 5, Smith 2.
Scott’s Branch 52
Lee Central 45
SUMMERTON, S.C. — Lee Central’s Natalie Pitts scored a team-high 12 points.
LEE CENTRAL (45)
Natalie Pitts 12, Bradley 9, Holmes 8, Slater 7, Dennis 6.
Carvers Bay 43
Hannah-Pamplico 39
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Jerchel Geathers scored a game-high 18 points.
Teammate Alana Morris added 13.
Hannah-Pamplico’s Hilary Williams and Jayla Graham each added 13.
CARVERS BAY (43)
Jerchel Geathers 18, Staggers 2, Graham 8, Sumpter 3, Alana Morris 13.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (39)
Peterson 4, Hilary Williams 13, Jayla Graham 13, Eaddy 2, Hacker 1, Wilson 6.
Loris 40
Johnsonville 5
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Miasia Hamilton scored three points.
JOHNSONVILLE (5)
Miasia Hamilton 3, Eaddy 2.
ADDITIONAL SCORE: Lake City def. Lamar 28-14.