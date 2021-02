TUESDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Johnsonville's Lewis reaches pair of milestones in win over Timmonsville

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville's Quez Lewis set the Flashes' single-game scoring record with 45 points and surpassed 1,000 career points during his team's 93-63 win Tuesday over Timmonsville.

Lewis needed 44 points to reach 1,000, and he finished Monday's game with 45. His 45 points eclipsed the previous Johnsonville single-game scoring record of 43, held since the 1970s by Lavern Skinner and Randall Cox.

Johnsonville teammate Jordan Williams added 15 points.

The Flashes also made 13 3-pointers, two short of the single-game record of 15.

Timmonsville’s Christian Taylor scored a team-high 19 points.

T 14;7;19;23— 63

J 23;24;21;25— 93

TIMMONSVILLE (63)

Christian Taylor 19, Jaheim Greene 15, Wilds 7, Spann 5, Brown 5, Echols 5, McAlister 3, McNeil 2, Boston 2.

JOHNSONVILLE (93)

Quez Lewis 45, Jordan Williams 15, Jace Avant 11, Cooper 8, Smith 8, Pressley 2, Coles 1, Timmons 3.