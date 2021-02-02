TUESDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Johnsonville's Quez Lewis sets school's single-game scoring record and surpasses 1,000 career points

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville's Quez Lewis set the Flashes' single-game scoring record with 45 points and surpassed 1,000 career points during his team's 93-63 win Tuesday over Timmonsville.
Lewis needed 44 points to reach 1,000, and he finished Monday's game with 45. His 45 points eclipsed the previous Johnsonville single-game scoring record of 43, held since the 1970s by Lavern Skinner and Russell Cox
Johnsonville teammate Jordan Williams added 15 points.
The Flashes also made 13 3-pointers, two short of the single-game record of 15.
Timmonsville’s Christian Taylor scored a team-high 19 points.
T 14;7;19;23— 63
J 23;24;21;25— 93
TIMMONSVILLE (63)
Christian Taylor 19, Jaheim Greene 15, Wilds 7, Spann 5, Brown 5, Echols 5, McAlister 3, McNeil 2, Boston 2.
JOHNSONVILLE (93)
Quez Lewis 45, Jordan Williams 15, Jace Avant 11, Cooper 8, Smith 8, Pressley 2, Coles 1, Timmons 3.
Myrtle Beach 75
Hartsville 74 (OT)
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Myrtle Beach’s Ayden Hickman hit the game-winning 3-pointer with less than a second left in overtime.
Hartsville’s Cesare Edwards scored a team-high 23 points.
H 21;9;23;13;8 — 74
MB 17;15;25;9;9— 75
HARTSVILLE (74)
Jamari Briggs 18, Tristan LeXander 14, Cesare Edwards 23, Blue 4, Forman 7, Huggins 8.
Wilson Hall 63
Florence Christian 48
SUMTER, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Emekah Johnson scored a team-high 15 points, followed by Clayton Bochette with 13.
FCS 8;14;11;15— 48
WH 10;18;17;18— 63
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (48)
Juwel Huntley 3, Jordan 6, Emekah Johnson 15, Kuels Huntley 2, Greene 3, Gray 4, Clayton Bochette 13.
The King’s Academy 69
Conway Christian 65
FLORENCE, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Dominic Orrico scored a game-high 25 points, followed by T.J. Merritts with 16.
CC 9;11;20;25— 65
TKA 20;19;13;16— 69
THE KING’S ACADEMY (69)
Appel 5, Grant Beaton 12, Williams 1, Milliken 2, T.J. Merritts 16, Alexander 8, Dominic Orrico 25.
Pee Dee Academy 58
Marlboro Academy 21
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Cameron Weston scored a game-high 17 points. Marlboro Academy’s Lake Day scored a team-high 10.
MA 1;7;5;8 — 21
PDA 19;17;12;10— 58
MARLBORO ACADEMY (21)
Edmondson 4, Lake Day 10, Edwards 2, Frye 5.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (58)
Oakley 4, Singletary 3, Tyler 4, Caulder 5, Spivey 7, Nobles 5, Cameron Weston 17, Moore 4, Hardee 4, Elvington 5.
Maranatha 57
South Pointe Christian 31
PAGELAND, S.C. — Maranatha’s Braiden Bevan scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Teammate Christian Young added 10 points and 14 rebounds.
MARANATHA (57)
Bradley Reel 13, Braiden Bevan 24, Christian Young 10, Smith 5, Parker 5.
Hannah-Pamplico 64
Lake View 30
LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Cyrus Ellison scored a game-high 21 points.
Lake View’s Micheal McInnis scored a team-high eight.
HP 11;10;17;26— 64
LV 5;10;11;4— 30
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (64)
White 9, Poston 7, Davian Coaxum 12, Jackson 2, Cyrus Ellison 21, Graham 2, Jordan Lawson 12
LAKE VIEW (30)
Micheal McInnis 8, Vaught 2, Ford 4, Johnson 2, McCants 6, Bethea 5, Dawkins 2, Page 1.
Green Sea Floyd 68
Lamar 25
GREEN SEA, S.C. — Lamar’s Mikkel Carroway scored a team-high 11 points.
L 2;5;10;8 — 25
GSF 25;15;16;12— 68
LAMAR (25)
Delontae Martin 10, McPhail 4, Mikkel Caraway 11.
Dillon Christian 82
Williamsburg Academy 39
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s Grayson Singletary scored a game-high 22 points.
Williamsburg Academy’s Teague Ward and Concord Balder each scored a team-high eight.
DCS 22;23;18;19— 82
WA 9;12;6;12— 39
DILLON CHRISTIAN (82)
Greyson Singletary 22, Sweat 6, Ethan Brewington 15, DeWayne McCormick 12, Hickman 3, Thorndyke 7, Weston Glassgow 17.
WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (39)
Price 7, Swicord 2, Kline 4, Teague Ward 8, Concord Balder 8, Hundley 5, Holliday 5.
Trinity Collegiate 74
Laurence Manning 41
MANNING, S.C. — Trinity’s Lebron Thomas scored a game-high 24 points.
Laurence Manning’s Bryce Acord scored a team-high 13.
TCS 25;17;22;10 — 74
LMA 6;14;13;8— 41
TRINITY (74)
Saragba 8, Tre McLeod 11, BelBonza 8, Matt Warren 14, Folse 8, Lebron Thomas 24, Phan 1.
LAURENCE MANNING (41)
Harris 5, Sanders 6, Bryce Acord 13, Johnson 9, Sumpter 3, Moye 3, Nelson 2.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
The King’s Academy 59
Emmanuel 32
FLORENCE, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Audrey Beaton scored a game-high 28 points, followed by Meredith Hoover with 20.
ECS 10;4;6;12— 32
TKA 21;14;9;15— 59
EMMANUEL (32)
Corey 8, Gores 6, Bixon 6, Riley Morell 7, Long 1, Beck 2, Foster 2
THE KING’S ACADEMY (59)
Audrey Beaton 28, Woods 2, Finklea 5, Parker 2, Meredith Hoover 20, Padgett 3, Newton 2, Smith 3.
Marlboro Academy 51
Pee Dee Academy 40
MULLINS, S.C. — Marlboro Academy’s Anna Smith scored a game-high 19 points.
Pee Dee Academy’s Lizzie McCaskill scored a team-high 17.
MA 15;11;13;12— 51
PDA 11;3;15;11— 40
MARLBORO ACADEMY (51)
Hunnerlyn 2, Mattie Liles13, Sara White 13, Anna Smith 19, Brigman 4.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (40)
Johnson 2, Briley 5, Hammonds 3, L.Martin 2, Harrelson 3, Lizzie McCaskill 17, Ashley Martin 12.
Maranatha 37
South Pointe Christian 19
PAGELAND, S.C. — Maranatha’s Sarah Atkinson scored a game-high 12 points.
MARANATHA (37)
Sarah Atkinson 12, Reel 7, Daniel 6, Lambert 3, Spencer 4, Ray 5.
McBee 59
C.A. Johnson 45
McBEE, S.C. — McBee’s Dianne Williams and Jalin Peterson each scored a game-high 17 points.
CAJ 13;10;9;13 — 45
M 11;20;13;15— 59
MCBEE (59)
Dianne Williams 17, Jalin Peterson 17, Tyneshia Hickman 13, Barfield 4, Johnson 8.
Johnsonville 64
Timmonsville 46
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Ny’Asia Graham scored a team-high 26 points. Janiya Scott-Rouse led Timmonsville with a game-high 28.
T 6;5;18;17— 46
J 13;22;19;10— 64
TIMMONSVILLE (46)
Janiya Scott-Rouse 28, Graham 1, Hawkins 9, McAlister 8.
JOHNSONVILLE (64)
Taniya Timmons 17, Terionna Nesmith 16, Verner 3, Ny’Asia Graham 26, Hamilton 2.
Lake View 51
Hannah-Pamplico 14
LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View led 29-9 at halftime and never looked back. The Wild Gators were led by Janiyah Walters with 16 points, followed by Gwendasia Page with 13.
HP 2;7;2;3 — 14
LV 11;18;21;1— 51
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (14)
Willame Peterson 4, Graham 2, Turner 2, Jakera Wilson 4, Davis 2.
LAKE VIEW (51)
McNeil 9, Gwendasia Page 13, Hamilton 3, Mace 3, Janiyah Waters 16, Nesmith 3, Ford 4.
Dillon Christian 36
Williamsburg Academy 26
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s Katie Collins scored a game-high 18 points, followed by Briannon Brewington with 14.
Williamsburg Academy’s Kenzie Hancock scored a team-high 12.
DCS 3;9;15;9 — 36
WA 10;8;0;8— 26
DILLON CHRISTIAN (36)
Katie Collins 18, Briannon Brewington 14, Stone 1, Heasley 2, Smith 1
WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (26)
Lamb 3, Kenzie Hancock 12, Patrick 9, Wilson 2.
Trinity Collegiate 80
Laurence Manning 28
MANNING, S.C. — Trinity’s Chase Hayes scored a game-high 21 points, followed by Jaida Cameron with 17.
Laurence Manning’s Bryce Erickson scored a team-high eight.
TCS 28;21;20;11— 80
LMA 5;6;14;3— 28
TRINITY (80)
Snow 6, Davis 9,Jaida Cameron 17,Jazmyne Lyde 11,Chase Hayes 21,Rapp 6, Hannah McKay 10.
LAURENCE MANNING(28)
Bennett 5, Truett 5, Davis 2, Moore 2, Thompson 3, Bryce Erickson 8, Nelson 3.
Orangeburg Prep 47
Lee Academy 45 (OT)
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Lee Academy's Carleigh Barrett scored a team-high 21 points, followed by Martha Jane Logan with 10.
LEE ACADEMY(45)
Carleigh Barrett 21, Martha Jane Logan 10, Christmas 8, Price 4, McElveen 2.
OTHER SCORES: Lamar beat Green Sea Floyds 39-18.