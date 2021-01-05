 Skip to main content
TUESDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Lake View boys edge Timmonsville
TUESDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Lake View boys edge Timmonsville

LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Marquise Johnson scored a team-high 14 points to lead Lake View's boys' basketball team to a 48-45 win over Timmonsville in their Region 5-A opener Tuesday night. Wild Gators teammate Micheal McInnis added eight.

Timmonsville’s Christian Taylor scored a game-high 23.

T 14;9;9;13— 45

LV 16;8;10;14 — 48

TIMMONSVILLE (45)

Chrisitan Taylor 23, Eaddy 5, Greene 1, Brown 5, Echols 8, Wilds 3

LAKE VIEW (48)

Michael McInnis 8, D.Ford 4, Marquise Johnson 14, McCants 6 , McNeil 6, Bethea 9, Dawkins 1.

Dillon Christian 91

Conway Christian 50

DILLON, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s DeWayne McCormick scored a game-high 19 points, followed by teammate Greyson Singletary with 17.

CC 11;12;14;13— 50

DCS 16;26;25;24 — 91

DILLON CHRISTIAN (91)

Greyson Singletary 17, Sweat 4, Ethan Brewington 14, DeWayne McCormick 19, Colby Thorndyke 15, Glasgow 4, Brown 3, Pulley 2, Adam Norman 12.

Pee Dee Academy 67

Williamsburg Academy 30

KINGSTREE, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey scored a game-high 24 points, followed by teammate Cam Weston with 11.

Williamsburg Academy’s Conrad Balder scored a team-high 13.

PDA 17;12;19;17— 67

WA 5;8;7;10 — 30

PEE DEE ACADEMY (67)

Oakley 7, Singletary 2, White 4, Hudson Spivey 24, Nobles 4, Cam Weston 11, Trussell 3, Hardee 6, Elvington 6.

WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (30)

Price 8, Ward 3, Conrad Balder 13, Hundley 1, Holliday 2, Swicord 3.

Carolina Academy 68

Marlboro Academy 26

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s George Wilder scored a game-high 20 points, followed by Markarius Epps with 14.

Marlboro Academy’s Reid Edwards scored a team-high 10.

MA 6;6;11;3— 26

CA 13;21;21;13 — 68

MARLBORO ACADEMY (26)

Williams 1, Edmondson 2, Day 6, Reid Edwards 10, Quick 4, Gibson 3.

CAROLINA ACADEMY (68)

Brown 8, Joye 4, George Wilder 20, Gaskins 8, Castles 7,Jernigan 7, Makarius Epps 14.

Pinewood Prep 58

Laurence Manning 55

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Jaden Sanders scored a team-high 16 points, followed by Aaron Medley and Bryce Acrod with 12 each.

LAURENCE MANNING (55)

Aaron Medley 12, Harris 8, Jaden Sanders 16, Bryce Acrod 12, Johnson 3, Sumpter 4.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Lake View 74

Timmonsville 23

LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View’s Ja’Niyah Waters scored a game-high 27 points, followed by Gwendasia Page and Jaleya Ford with 14 each.

Timmonsville’s Shikira Graham scored a team-high eight.

T 4;8;8;3—23

LV 13;21;15;25 — 74

TIMMONSVILLE (23)

Rouse 4, Scott 1, Shkira Graham 8, McAlister 4,Hawkins 2, Johnson 2.

LAKE VIEW (74)

McNeil 4, Gwendasia Page 14, Williams 4, Hamilton 8, Ja’Niyah Waters 27, Nesmith 3, Jaleya Ford 14

Pee Dee Academy 51

Williamsburg Academy 41

KINGSTREE, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Rebecca Hammond scored a team-high 10 points, followed by Williamsburg Academy’s Iva Grace-Wilson with a game-high 15.

PDA 10;15;16;10— 51

WA 4;8;17;12 — 41

PEE DEE ACADEMY (51)

Rebecca Hammond 10, McCaskill 8, A.Martin 9, Hasty 2, Zeman 2, Harrelson 4, L.Johnson 3, L.Martin 6, Briley 3, A.Johnson 4.

WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (41)

Neeley Lamb 14, Kinzie Hancock 12, Iva Grace-Wilson 15.

Marlboro Academy 45

Carolina Academy 34

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Marlboro Academy’s Anna Smith scored a game-high 21 points, followed by Mattie Liles with 12. Carolina Academy’s Ruby Kate Amos and Anniston Turner each scored a team-high 10.

MA 11;6;14;14 — 45

CA 9;10;10;5 — 34

MARLBORO ACADEMY (45)

Carriker 2, Mattie Liles 12, White 4, Anna Smith 21, Brigman 6.

CAROLINA ACADEMY (34)

Welch 2, Ruby Late Amos 10, Anniston Turner 10, Epps 2, Timmons 5, Abuita 3.

