TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Johnsonville slips past St. James in boy basketball

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Quez Lewis scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Johnsonville boys' basketball team to a 58-57 win over St. James on Tuesday night. Teammate Jordan Williams added 12 points.
STJ 11 16 23 7— 57
J 9 11 15 23 — 58
JOHNSONVILLE (58)
Quez Lewis 21, Jordan Williams 12, Avant 8, Coles 6, Timmons 4, Wilson 3, Pressley 2, Gamble 2.
RECORD: J 2-3.
NEXT GAME: Johnsonville will travel to Carvers Bay at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Marlboro County 71
South Florence 51
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County’s DeVonta Oilver scored a team-high 14 points, followed by Drevon Scott with 13.
South Florence’s Merel Burgess scored a team-high 21 points, followed by Jamarie Brown added 12.
MARLBORO COUNTY (71)
Alford 5, DeVonta Oliver 14, Adams 8, Johnson 9,Drevon Scott 13, Lucas 3, Kieran Leviner 11, Thomas 6, Campbell 2
SOUTH FLORENCE (51)
Harry 2, Dickens 9, Merel Burgess 21, Cooper 2, Smith 3, McElveen 2, Jamarie Brown 12.
RECORD: SF 0-3.
NEXT GAME: South will play Lexington in the Bash at Cardinal Newman at 8:30 p.m. Thursday
Carvers Bay 49
Conway 33
CONWAY, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Tevin Young scored a game-high 15 points.
CB 10 10 16 13— 49
C 2 24 7 4— 33
CARVERS BAY (49)
Tevin Young 15, M.J. Bromell 7, Bell 1, Green 3, Smalls 2, Porter 7, Brockington 8, R.J. Bromell 2, Walker 4.
RECORD: CB 4-2.
NEXT GAME: Johnsonville will travel to Carvers Bay at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Pee Dee Academy 49
Lee Academy 34
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Cam Weston scored a team-high 15 points. Lee Academy’s Lucas Freidenberger scored a game-high 18.
LA 3 15 7 9— 34
PDA 13 13 14 9— 49
LEE ACADEMY (34)
Paulson 6,Nix 4, Lucas Freidenberger 18, Price 2, Arledge 1, Welch 2.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (49)
Oakley 7, Singletary 4, Tyler 4, Caulder 4, Hudson Spivey 13, Cam Weston 15, Elvington 2.
Porter-Gaud 60
Trinity Collegiate 35
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Lebron Thomas scored a team-high 11 points, followed by Tre McLeod with 10.
TCS 4 10 11 10 — 35
PG 16 15 11 18— 60
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (35)
Bonza 5, Saragba 2, Tre McLeod 10, Folse 1, Edwards 6, Lebron Thomas 11.
Dillon Christian 119
Florence Christian 86
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s Grayson Singletary scored a game-high 34 points. Teammate Weston Glassgow added 29 points and 10 assists.
Florence Christian’s Clay Bochette, meanwhile, scored a team-high 21 points.
FCS 22 24 18 22— 86
DCS 28 32 31 28— 119
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (86)
Juw-El Huntley 11, Robbie Jordan 15, Emekah Johnson 19, Juels Huntley 2, Jackson Gray 10, Forehand 8, Clay Bochette 21.
DILLON CHRISTIAN (119)
Grayson Singletary 34, Cam Sweat 11, Ethan Brewington 14, DeWayne McCormick 14, Colby Thorndyke 15, Weston Glassgow 29, Brown 2, Pulley 2.
First Baptist 74
Laurence Manning 33
MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Bryce Acord scored a team-high 13 points.
LAURENCE MANNING (33)
Medley 4, Bryce Acord 13, Johnson 2, Sumpter 4, Moye 3, Nivens 1, Dalrymple 1, Nelson 2, Harris 3.
Mullins 66
Dillon 63
MULLINS, S.C. — Mullins’ Johnell Sidnab scored a team-high 16 points, followed by Lamtrey Swinton with 11.
DeMarco Bethea scored a game-high 19 points for Dillon, and Chris Wright added 14.
D 13 14 12 24— 63
M 16 16 18 16— 66
DILLON (63)
DeMarco Bethea 19, Chris Wright 14, C.J. Bethea 8, C. Brayboy 13, Z.Bethea 5, McKinnon 3.
MULLINS (66)
Johnell Sidnab 16, Tisdale 8, Robinson 5, Hayes 9, Lamtrey Swinton 11, Watson 4, Campbell 4, Hayes 1, Cross 6.
Myrtle Beach 71
Darlington 68
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Darlington’s Keenan Dubose and Qua’Liek Lewis each scored a team-high 20 points. Teammate Tre’Quan Scott added 15.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Marion 59
Carolina Forest 47
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Marion’s Kimmie Barnes scored a team-high 15 points, followed by Tonaja Lester with 13.
M 23 13 13 10— 59
CF 6 12 9 20 —47
MARION (59)
Howard 5, Moody 6, Kaniyah Davis 12, Dixon 2, Kimmie Barnes 15, Tonaja Lester 13, Stamps 3, Timmons 3.
Mullins 56
Dillon 38
MULLINS, S.C. — Mullins’ Jen’Lea Nichols scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, followed by Nylai Morelos with 16 points.
Dillon’s Kamirah James scored a team-high 11 points.
D 13 4 4 15— 38
M 21 7 13 15— 56
DILLON (38)
Harrison 9, Hines 4, Campbell 2, Goodwin 4, Sims 3, Kamirah James 11, Ervin 3.
MULLINS (56)
Swinton 6, Davis 4, Jen’Lea Nichols 21, Williamson 9, Nylai Morelos 16.
Lee Academy 41
Pee Dee Academy 29
MULLINS, S.C. — Lee Academy’s Carleigh Barrett scored a game-high 17 points, and Pee Dee Academy’s Ashley Martin scored a team-high eight.
LA 10 12 8 11— 41
PDA 8 3 2 16— 29
LEE ACADEMY (41)
Carleigh Barrett 17, Christmas 9, Atkinson 9, McElveen 4, Price 2.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (29)
Ashley Martin 8, McCaskill 7, Hammond 4, A.Johnson 3, Harrelson 3, Zeman 2, L.Martin 2.
Florence Christian 61
Dillon Christian 25
DILLON, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Kenzie Feagin scored a game-high 16 points, followed by Bradley Brown with 14.
Dillon Christian’s Katies Collins, Briannon Brewington, and Alexis Tensley each scored a team-high seven.
FCS 19 19 13 10— 61
DCS 7 4 3 11— 25
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (61)
Kenzie Feagin 16, Bradley Brown 14, Kylie Stewart 13, Eason 6, Cash 6, Sterlings 2, Broach 2, Middleton 2.
DILLON CHRISTIAN (25)
Katie Collins 7, Briannon Brewington 7, Alexis Tensley 7, Stone 2, Rice 1, Chen 1.
St. James 45
Johnsonville 31
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville's NyAsia Graham scored a team-high 19 points.
STJ 10 12 12 11— 45
J 2 9 11 9— 31
JOHNSONVILLE (31)
NyAsia Graham 19, Timmons 2, Nesmith 6, Eaddy 2, Verner 2
Trinity Collegiate 67
Porter Gaud 58
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Chase Hayes scored a team-high 22 points, followed by Jaida Cameron with 18.
TCS 16 25 15 9 — 67
PG 15 18 11 14— 58
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (67)
Davis 6, Chase Hayes 22, Snow 8, Jaida Cameron 18, Jazymne Lyde 12, Pierce 2, Richardson 1, McKay 2.
OTHER SCORES: First Baptist defeated Laurence Manning 67-25.
