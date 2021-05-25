TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Latta's Preston Tyler no-hits Philip Simmons, Vikings reach lower-state finals

In Class A, Jordan Spradley of McBee, Hannah Hickman of East Clarendon, Raven Locklear of Lake View, Maddie Newsome of East Clarendon, Emma King of Lake View, Deja Smith of McBee, CeCe Lamb of Johnsonville, Olivia Powell of Johnsonville, and Baxleigh Arnette of Lake View.

Track

Locals named

all-state track

South Florence’s Tyae McWhite is all-state for the boys' high hurdles, Caelin Sloan for the girls' 1600 and 3200, Darius Holmes of West Florence for the boys' 400, per the SCTCCCA.

Timmonsville’s Jamari Bennett earned honors for the boys 100, DaJoiion Brown of Kingstree for boys' 400, MJ Bromell, of Carvers Bay, for the boys' high jump.

In girls, Ja’Lencia Griffin, of Manning is all-state in the 100 and 200. Zhanae Chandler, of Carvers Bay, is all state in the 400 hurdles, as is Darlington's Rileigh Lacey in the pole vault. Amarii Jett, of Hartsville, is all-state in the long jump, Jayla Graham earns the same honor in the long jump.