TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Latta's Preston Tyler no-hits Philip Simmons, Vikings reach lower-state finals

LATTA, S.C. —Preston Tyler threw a complete-game, no hitter while striking out two batters during the Latta baseball team's 6-0 win Tuesday to win district and reach Class 2A lower-state.
Tyler also went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBI. Teammate Dylan Shelley went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI of his own.
Latta improves to 14-1 and will host Buford or Andrew Jackson on Friday to start the best-of-three lower-state finals.
PS;000;000;0—0;0;4
L;101;301;x—6;5;3
WP: Preston Tyler (7 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K). LP: Ty Peterson (4 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS – L: Dylan Shelley 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Preston Tyler 2-3, 3B, 2 RBI; Collin Minshew 1-3, 1 RBI.
SOFTBALL
Locals named
to all-state Team
Madie Andrews of Darlington, Alyssa Poston of Hartsville, Naya Jones of Darlington, and Gracelyn Flowers of South Florence were named to the Class 4A all-state team.
Qy Wilson of Dillon was named to the Class 3A all-state team and Jena Stutler of Latta was named to the Class 2A all-state team.
In Class A, Jordan Spradley of McBee, Hannah Hickman of East Clarendon, Raven Locklear of Lake View, Maddie Newsome of East Clarendon, Emma King of Lake View, Deja Smith of McBee, CeCe Lamb of Johnsonville, Olivia Powell of Johnsonville, and Baxleigh Arnette of Lake View.
Track
Locals named
all-state track
South Florence’s Tyae McWhite is all-state for the boys' high hurdles, Caelin Sloan for the girls' 1600 and 3200, Darius Holmes of West Florence for the boys' 400, per the SCTCCCA.
Timmonsville’s Jamari Bennett earned honors for the boys 100, DaJoiion Brown of Kingstree for boys' 400, MJ Bromell, of Carvers Bay, for the boys' high jump.
In girls, Ja’Lencia Griffin, of Manning is all-state in the 100 and 200. Zhanae Chandler, of Carvers Bay, is all state in the 400 hurdles, as is Darlington's Rileigh Lacey in the pole vault. Amarii Jett, of Hartsville, is all-state in the long jump, Jayla Graham earns the same honor in the long jump.