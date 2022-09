TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: West volleyball beats Myrtle Beach in five

FLORENCE- Caelin Sloan broke the girls cross country record, again, with a 17:52 at Freedom Florence on Saturday. Caelin won the girls division and finished second overall. Other notable girls were Cassie Hitch (24:37) and Ella McDaniels (26:45). The boys team also ran well. Zane Morris was top finisher (21:31) followed by Nathan Gause (21:46) and Kameron Godfrey (22:03).