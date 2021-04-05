Two-time defending champion Trinity Collegiate trails after 1st round of Anderson Brothers Bank Invitational

FLORENCE, S.C. − The Trinity Collegiate School Titans find themselves in a somewhat unfamiliar position after the opening round of the 21st Anderson Brothers Bank Invitational. They’re trailing.

The Titans won the past two tournaments in 2018 and 2019 and led after the first day each time.

Now TCS sits in fourth place overall after both Lexington and Oceanside Collegiate shot 292 on Monday at Florence Country Club to share the lead heading into today’s round.

The final round will be played at the Country Club of South Carolina with a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start.

Trinity Blue, one of two teams the Titans are fielding in the tournament, shot a 302 to wind up 10 strokes off the lead. A.C. Flora (295) was in third and Chapin (307) rounded out the top five.

“I thought the course was set up beautifully. ... The greens were rolling really fast today,” TCS coach Michael Hawk said. “It wasn’t something I think we were expecting, because most of my kids played here yesterday, and they were quite a bit slower.

“So it took them a few holes to get adjusted to the green speed. But other than that, I thought we played OK.”