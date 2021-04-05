Two-time defending champion Trinity Collegiate trails after 1st round of Anderson Brothers Bank Invitational

FLORENCE, S.C. − The Trinity Collegiate School Titans find themselves in a somewhat unfamiliar position after the opening round of the 21st Anderson Brothers Bank Invitational. They’re trailing.
The Titans won the past two tournaments in 2018 and 2019 and led after the first day each time.
Now TCS sits in fourth place overall after both Lexington and Oceanside Collegiate shot 292 on Monday at Florence Country Club to share the lead heading into today’s round.
The final round will be played at the Country Club of South Carolina with a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start.
Trinity Blue, one of two teams the Titans are fielding in the tournament, shot a 302 to wind up 10 strokes off the lead. A.C. Flora (295) was in third and Chapin (307) rounded out the top five.
“I thought the course was set up beautifully. ... The greens were rolling really fast today,” TCS coach Michael Hawk said. “It wasn’t something I think we were expecting, because most of my kids played here yesterday, and they were quite a bit slower.
“So it took them a few holes to get adjusted to the green speed. But other than that, I thought we played OK.”
Drew Jeffords led the way for the Titans with a 72 followed by Jay Smith and Gene Zeigler, who each shot a 76. Pake June was right behind them with a 78.
Zeigler won the individual medalist honor at the tournament last year, but Oceanside’s Waymon Thomas took a three-shot lead Monday after shooting a 67.
The Trinity Black team shot a 463 for the day. Conor Koon led the way with an 83 followed by Jennifer Rials with an 89, Mason Slaughter with a 90 and Matthew Parker with a 96.
Hartsville shot a 450, led by the duo of Drew Andrews (82) and Jacob Pulling (83). Slayton Stokes shot an 89 and Jarrett Kennington had a 92.
“We’re young,” Hartsville coach David Coker said. “Our team is learning how to play golf at this level. It’s a little different than the matches we play. These kids are very inexperienced, and they’re very young, so we hope that they gain that experience and compete in the years to come.”
Chesterfield is in a similar spot with a young squad. The Rams shot a 402, led by Dawson Wallace’s 88. Pres Beard followed with a 101 and Connor Tarleton (106) and Brandon Flinchum (107) rounded out the top scorers.
“We have a very young team,” Chesterfield coach Lawrence Hammonds said. “It’s good experience for them to come out. ... Individually, they all stood up to the challenge of a new experience for them.”
ANDERSON BROTHERS
BANK INVITATIONAL
TRINITY BLUE (302)
Drew Jeffords 72, Gene Zeigler 76, Jay Smith 76, Pake June 78, Thomas Davis 80.
HARTSVILLE (346)
Drew Andrews 82, Jacob Pulling 83, Slayton Stokes 89, Jarrett Kennington 92, Blake Weatherford 104.
TRINITY BLACK (358)
Conor Koon 83, Jennifer Rials 89, Mason Slaughter 90, Matthew Parker 96, John Michael Morgan 105.
CHESTERFIELD (402)
Dawson Wallace 88, Pres Beard 101, Connor Tarleton 106, Brandon Flinchum 107, Rylan Wallace 112.