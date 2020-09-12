Unusual third-quarter bounces cost Titans in loss to Rebels

The teams were tied at 8-8 entering the second half with the Titans set to receive the kickoff. THA was using a backup kicker, Amell said after the game, and one who could only really do onside kicks.

Trinity had no problems to begin with, but the third quarter was a different story. The Rebels recovered three straight onside kick attempts – including two following scores – as the time of possession was completely lopsided for the quarter and most of the second half.

“We were ready; we had a guy there,” Amell said of all three kicks. “It was just unfortunate and the freakiest thing. The first one of the game we cover perfectly. The second one goes through our hands, one goes off our helmet and the fourth one goes through our hands again. We had enough people over there to cover it; it was just unfortunate on really good kicks.”

The bad bounces cost the Titans all but two possessions in the quarter. One ended in an interception after two snaps and the other wound up being a 19-yard touchdown run by Caleb Rogers – a score set up by Spencer Scott’s blocked punt at the THA 36 yard line.