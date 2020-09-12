Unusual third-quarter bounces cost Titans in loss to Rebels

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Jared Amell and his team were in pretty good spirits Friday as Trinity Collegiate School opened the second half of a game against Thomas Heyward Academy.
“Coming out of the first half, we felt really good about things,” said Amell following a deadlocked first half. “We get the opening kickoff and have a shot to go down and take the lead.
“Little did we know that we wouldn’t touch the ball again for a while.”
A series of fortunate bounces on special teams and a methodical ground attack by the Rebels wound up leaving the Titans with only eight offensive snaps in the second half prior to their final drive of the night. The result was a 30-14 loss at Kraikit Field as TCS fell to 1-1 on the young season.
The Titans return to action next Friday when they host First Baptist in a SCISA Region 2-3A matchup. Both teams are 1-0 in region play.
“I thought we actually played a lot better than we did last week in a lot of phases,” Amell said. “… I was proud of our fight. Defensively we battled until we got really tired at the end. Offensively we moved the ball some; the first half we held on to it for the most part.
“That’s a really good team – no matter what level they are. But there were a lot of positives, but we’ve got some improving to do and we’ll keep at it.”
The teams were tied at 8-8 entering the second half with the Titans set to receive the kickoff. THA was using a backup kicker, Amell said after the game, and one who could only really do onside kicks.
Trinity had no problems to begin with, but the third quarter was a different story. The Rebels recovered three straight onside kick attempts – including two following scores – as the time of possession was completely lopsided for the quarter and most of the second half.
“We were ready; we had a guy there,” Amell said of all three kicks. “It was just unfortunate and the freakiest thing. The first one of the game we cover perfectly. The second one goes through our hands, one goes off our helmet and the fourth one goes through our hands again. We had enough people over there to cover it; it was just unfortunate on really good kicks.”
The bad bounces cost the Titans all but two possessions in the quarter. One ended in an interception after two snaps and the other wound up being a 19-yard touchdown run by Caleb Rogers – a score set up by Spencer Scott’s blocked punt at the THA 36 yard line.
But by then the Rebels’ rushing attack had started to wear down the TCS defense, which was on the field for the most of the second half and first quarter. Up 16-14, Thomas Heyward added a pair of TD runs from Jaterrius Pusha and Brandon Howard to close out the game and the victory.
Pusha, Howard and J.R. Patterson combined to help the Rebels chew up more than 230 yards on the ground for the night, and all three found the end zone along with quarterback Peyton Bennett.
“They ground us down,” Amell said. “Their running backs (Pusha and Patterson) are really good players and their quarterback played a pretty good game. We just couldn’t stay on the field offensively enough to have a chance at it.”
Reggion Bennett had the other score for Trinity as his 49-yard reception from Rogers pulled the Titans even at 8-8 in the second quarter. He finished with four catches for 66 yards and also rushed nine times for 67 yards.
Rogers was next with 60 yards on 16 carries. He also threw for 187 yards and the TD to Reggion Bennett.
