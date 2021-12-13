Upgrades planned for Hannah-Pamplico's football stadium

PAMPLICO, S.C. – Hannah-Pamplico High School plans to add home stands and a new press box, to its football stadium. It will increase the capacity by 17 rows, to 1,500 by July 22, pending a review by the South Carolina Department of Education's Office of School Facilities.
In the center, stands will also have 10 rows of plastic, reserved seats.
“The new stands will still allow Raider fans to enjoy ‘the hill’ while providing additional seating for fans who prefer to sit instead of bringing their own chairs or standing,” said Neal Vincent, superintendent of Florence School District 2, which includes Hannah-Pamplico.
The district replaced and expanded the stadium visitor’s stands two seasons ago, increasing that side’s capacity from 200 to 500.
FSD2 will also have other parts of the stadium worked on.
“We’re also going to address drainage issues and other site work on the stadium,” Vincent said. “The money for it was allocated in April through a (seven-year) lease acquisition and will be paid back over time using local bonds. The only concerns we have are the supply chain, making sure the stadium is back into play for the first home game this fall. But that shouldn’t be an issue.”
FSD2 accepted a bid last week from Mastercraft for the project.
“It’s bigger; you can pack more fans in. Also, a band program has started. So hopefully, in a couple of years, we can have enough numbers to have a marching band on a Friday night,” said Jamie Johnson, H-P’s athletic director and football coach. “So, we look forward to the increased experience at Raider Stadium. It’s definitely needed, for sure. Sometimes, we don’t even have enough room for media availability. The new press box and everything is something that has been needed for a long time.”
