FLORENCE, S.C. – There was a challenge for sure as Florence coach Derick Urquhart addressed his team’s – and specifically his offense’s – play during Monday’s 5-1 loss to Camden.
But there was also a change, as the Post 1 coach shook things up a little bit at the top of the lineup.
“We’ve been struggling – and not just this year, but the last several years – with finding a two-hole hitter,” Urquhart said. “We really wanted it to be a right-handed batter. D.P. (Pendegrass) is lefty lead off and Kody (Hanna) and (Noah) Carter are both lefties at three and four.
“So we didn’t want to put another lefty there.”
Post 1 has tried a few different players at that spot, but after Monday’s loss, Urquhart turned to shortstop Korique Rainey to see if a veteran presence could spark something.
And although it’s a small sample size, the past two games certainly have seen things turn around for the top of Florence’s lineup. Post 1 has collected 22 hits, and 13 of those have come from the top four in the batting order. The quartet also has scored 13 of Florence’s 20 runs during that span as well as driven in 13.
They combined to reach base 16 times Wednesday in a 9-5 victory over Camden and followed that by reaching base 10 more times Friday in an 11-3 rout of the 17ers.
“We’ll ride with that obviously the last two days of our lineup,” Urquhart said. “Obviously don’t want to change anything with the way we’re swinging it right now. But we jumped Korique up there, and he’s responded.”
It also gives Urquhart his much-needed right-handed bat to break up a string of three lefties, as well as providing a seasoned player in big spots, he said.
“I liked having him in RBI situations in the middle of the lineup earlier in the year, but he’s also a senior leader and a three-year starter for us at shortstop,” Urquhart said. “Having him at the two-hole as an older guy, he knows what I expect and I kind of like having that opportunity there.”
The Post 1 coach is looking for his offense to perform as it did the first handful of games this season when Florence was averaging double-digit runs a game.
“We’ve had some really good pregame batting practices out here,” Urquhart said. “Just trying to get these guys ready and I feel like these last two days we’ve really turned it around.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.