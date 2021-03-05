Virginia Tech women lose to N.C. State

Meanwhile, Boyd — who shared honors as the ACC's top reserve this year — came through with a big game that included 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Boyd's play was particularly valuable considering starters Jakia Brown-Turner and Kayla Jones had quiet offensive games. Boyd had nine points in the second quarter that tipped control to N.C. State, which shot 48% after halftime to stay in front as Virginia Tech tried multiple pushes to get back in it.

Kitley had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Hokies (14-9), the tournament's seventh seed. The teams were tied at 16 after the first quarter, but the Hokies went 1 for 15 in the second period — including the last 5:45 of the half without a basket.

That created a big hole they couldn’t escape, even after getting as close as four late in the third.

“The 1-for-15 shooting, I don't think I've ever seen anything like it,” Hokies coach Kenny Brooks said. “But we just didn't get the ball to fall in the basket.”

BIG PICTURE