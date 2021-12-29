WEDNESDAY'S PEPSI CAROLINA CLASSIC ROUNDUP: Marlboro, Dillon win consolation-bracket games

FLORENCE, S.C. — Marlboro County’s boys kicked things into a fourth, and perhaps a fifth gear, in the fourth quarter by outscoring Lake City 16-4 and winning 51-38 in Wednesday’s consolation-round play in the Pepsi Carolina Classic at South Florence High School.

Brayon Barfield and Kieran Leviner led the Bulldogs with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

But during the game’s final eight minutes, five different Marlboro County players scored to pull away.

The Bulldogs will next play Dillon at 4 p.m. Thursday at South. Lake City, meanwhile, will play Lower Richland on Thursday at 1.

LC 13 10 11 4—38

MC 11 12 12 16—51

LAKE CITY (38)

Butler 4, Croker 4, Howard 6, Burgess 5, Franklin 5, Davis 4, Brown 4, Singletary 6

MARLBORO COUNTY (51)

Adams 6, Dixon 1, Brown 5, Braylon Barfield 13, Kieran Leviner 11, Adams 9, Bostic 6.

Dillon 48, Lower Richland 47